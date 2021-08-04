Who is Nabil Abdulrashid? Meet the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestant and stand-up comedian

Hurray! Celebrity MasterChef will soon be back on our screens for its 16th series, as we see some well-known faces outside of their usual stomping grounds in favour of the infamous kitchen.

Advertisement

Nabil Abdulrashid is one of 20 contestants in the Celebrity MasterChef line-up year, and will surely bring his comic flair to the table along with fellow jokester Munya Chawawa.

But will laughter be the ticket to culinary excellence?

Only time will tell – but until then, here’s everything you need to know about the stand-up comedian.

Who is Nabil Abdulrashid?

Instagram: @manlikenabz

Twitter: @Nabilu

ITV

Nabil Abdulrashid had audiences rolling on their sofas last year, as he excelled on Britain’s Got Talent. From the start, he was a favourite to go far – Alesha Dixon pressed the Golden Buzzer after his audition, launching him straight into the semi-finals.

He certainly made his mark on the show with his unique takes on life as a Black British Muslim and ended up finishing in fourth place.

Though Nabil may be a relatively new face for some, he’s been working in comedy for over a decade. In 2010, he became the youngest Black comedian to perform stand-up at London’s Hammersmith Apollo and has performed consistently at comedy venues around London.

In 2016, he appeared in the BBC Two documentary Muslims Like Us and has led workshops for schoolchildren, teaching them how to use comedy as an alternative form of expression.

In April 2021, he celebrated his 10-year anniversary with his wife – together, they are the parents to one daughter.

Announcing his place in Celebrity MasterChef on Instagram, Nabil told his followers: “I’m not quite a celebrity nor am I really a chef but I am however the grandmaster!”

Advertisement

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is set to air on BBC One later this year. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.