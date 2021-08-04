Who is Katie Price? Meet the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestant and TV personality

Every year, Celebrity MasterChef reels in a wide selection of the nation’s best-known faces – and for its 16th run, the show has invited 20 more famous contestants to create some fine dining masterpieces.

Media personality and entrepreneur Katie Price is one of the 20 celebs who’ll be swapping their day jobs for a stint in the kitchen, trying to impress Gregg Wallace and John Torode with their cooking prowess.

Also in the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up are fellow reality stars Megan McKenna and Kem Cetinay.

Here’s your quick guide to all things Katie Price, ahead of her debut in the MasterChef kitchen.

Who is Katie Price?

Instagram? @katieprice

Twitter? @KatiePrice

Though she’s worn many hats throughout her time in the public eye, Katie Price was once better known to the British public as Jordan – her pseudonym when she started her glamour modelling career in the 1990s.

After years as a Page 3 regular, she became a household name when she competed on the third series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2004. During her time in the Australian jungle, she met her future husband Peter Andre.

As a couple, Katie and Peter were tabloid magnets and embarked on several joint media ventures – even starring in their own ITV2 show and releasing a cover single of “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. Sadly, after two children together and four years of marriage, they divorced in September 2009.

Since then, Katie has launched a variety of her own reality shows documenting her life, as well as releasing fiction books and autobiographies, making guest appearances on TV game shows and designing an equestrian clothing range. She also appears on ITV’s Loose Women.

She’s a mum of five and has been married twice after Peter, to Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

In January 2021, viewers were particularly touched by her bond with her eldest son Harvey Price, as shown in their BBC documentary Katie Price: Harvey and Me. The film followed them as they prepared to find accommodation for 18-year-old Harvey, who has Prader-Willi syndrome.

Ahead of her appearance on Celebrity MasterChef, Katie has admitted that she’s not exactly an expert with pots and pans. Captioning her promo photo on Instagram, she wrote: “It has been said that I could burn a cup of tea….this should be interesting,” with a laughing emoji.

Whether she’ll achieve that magnificent feat is yet to be seen.

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is set to air on BBC One later this year.