Who is Patrick Grant? Meet the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestant and fashion designer

The mighty cooking series, Celebrity MasterChef is on its way back, with 20 more familiar faces trading in their usual day job for a challenge in the kitchen, battling against one another to create the best gourmet meals.

Fashion designer and judge on the The Great British Sewing Bee, Patrick Grant is swapping his Savile Row suits for a simple white apron as a contestant in this year’s run, along with stars including Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe and Loose Women regular Penny Lancaster.

Here’s all you need to know about Patrick Grant as he joins the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up.

Who is Patrick Grant?

Instagram? @patrickgrantism

Twitter? @paddygrant

As the head of bespoke tailoring company Norton & Sons, Patrick Grant knows a thing or two about attention to detail, which might bring him some luck in the world of fine dining.

Born in Edinburgh, he studied material sciences at university before embarking on a career in marketing. He then had a change of heart, pivoting to business and fashion with an MBA degree from the Saïd Business School in Oxford.

From there, he has invested in several businesses and fashion brands, as well as serving as a creative director for Barbour’s Beacon Heritage line in 2012.

However, most of us know Patrick best from his role as a judge on The Great British Sewing Bee, which he has starred in since its first series in 2013. He is joined by fellow judge Esme Young and host Joe Lycett.

Patrick currently lives in rural Lancashire, having traded in the hustle and bustle of London. He was in a relationship with fellow fashion designer Katie Hillier from 2007 to 2015 – but nowadays, he keeps much of his personal life away from the eyes of the public.

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is set to air on BBC One later this year.