Who is Melissa Johns? Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestant and actress

You may know her from her role in Coronation Street but now Melissa Johns is entering the famous kitchen in Celebrity MasterChef and she will be hoping her cooking skills will see her cruise to victory.

But claiming that victory will be tough as she has competition from the rest of the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up who will all have, hopefully, been practising in their own kitchens ahead of the contest starting.

Will Melissa have what it takes to be Queen of the Kitchen? Here is what we know about her.

Who is Melissa Johns?

Instagram: @melissa_johns_1

Twitter: @melissajohns_1

Melissa is perhaps best known for her acting work and her two most notable roles have been on the BBC drama Life that aired last year and we are still waiting to hear if it will be back for another series.

She also enjoyed a stint on Coronation Street where she played the role of Imogen Pascoe, a character that became romantically involved with Kate Connor (Faye Brookes).

Melissa has also appeared in I Hate Suzie, Casualty and Doctors to name just three and her acting work has also made it to the stage where she starred in, amongst other things, One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest.

Not content with just starring in shows, she has also written and developed her own one-woman show, Snatched, with The Lowry and Arts Council England. She also wrote and starred in the BBC Radio 4 drama In My Own Skin which was based on her experience of having her phone hacked and her private photos leaked online.

Outside of her acting work, Melissa is an ambassador for disability in the arts where she works to make sure that there is better representation for disabled people in the business – both on stage and off.

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is set to air on BBC One later this year.