Who is Gavin Esler? Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestant and journalist

Gavin Esler is not known for his cooking skills but he will be hoping he has them as he is one of the contestants who is taking part in the latest series of Celebrity MasterChef.

But he has a lot of competition from the rest of the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up who will be doing all they can to emerge as the winner of the series.

Will Gavin have what it takes to be King of the Kitchen? Here is what we know about him.

Who is Gavin Esler?

Twitter: @gavinesler

Scot, Gavin, started his career as a journalist and made quite a splash in the field before joining Newsnight in the 1980s’.

He has travelled the world as part of his career and has reported from numerous places around the globe, even becoming the BBC’s chief North America correspondent for a spell where he covered the George H. W. Bush and Clinton administrations – must have been a busy time for him!

Gavin went on to become an anchor for the BBC News channel and he remained with the corporation for many years before deciding to part ways with them in 2018 – although he did return to work with them again as the host of Talking Books.

Outside of his journalistic endeavours, Gavin is the author of five novels and four non-fiction books and his most recent, How Britain Ends – English Nationalism and the Re-birth of Four Nations, a lengthy title if ever we saw one, was released earlier this year.

