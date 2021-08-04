Who is Su Pollard? Meet the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestant and actress

Su Pollard will be wearing her most conservative outfit to date, as she dons a white apron for this year’s instalment of Celebrity MasterChef.

The actress, singer and author will turn her talents towards gourmet recipes, as part of the 16th outing of this cooking competition for celebrities.

She’s no stranger to the stage, but will her performance in the kitchen warrant a standing ovation? And will Su’s unique, effervescent personality force a few giggles out of John and Gregg?

Here’s your quick guide to all things Su Pollard, as she joins 19 other famous faces in the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up.

Who is Su Pollard?

Instagram? @officialsupollard

Twitter? @Su_Pollard – but since joining in September 2010, she doesn’t appear to have ever sent a Tweet…

Su will be familiar to many for her role as Peggy Ollerenshaw in Hi-de-Hi!, the classic Eighties sitcom set in a holiday camp. Though the programme finished in 1988, Su’s star continued to rise as she became more established as a stage and screen actress.

She went on to star in BBC sitcom You Rang, M’Lord, before branching out into TV presenting. Su has also put her singing voice to good use – her 1986 single, ‘Starting Together’ peaked at No. 2 in the UK Singles Chart.

Su has been treading the boards of theatres across the country since the 1970s, with one of her most memorable roles being formidable orphanage mistress Miss Hannigan in Annie.

However, if you’re looking to catch Su in person, your best chance will likely be at a theatre around Christmastime — she has starred in pantomimes nearly every year of her career, with her last stint being in early 2020 as Queen Rat in Dick Whittington at the Wolverhampton Grand.

Away from acting, Su has written two books: Hearts and Showers and Sensible Slimming. She also regularly pops up on TV magazine shows such as Loose Women.

The last time she took part in a TV competition was just last year, when she teamed up with Jordan Banjo, AJ Odudu and Jonathan Ross for a celebrity special edition of The Chase.

A far cry from trivia, Celebrity MasterChef will demand skill, good taste and practice, but how will Su fare?

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is set to air on BBC One later this year.