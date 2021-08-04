Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestant Michelle Collins

Michelle Collins has been announced as one of this year’s Celebrity MasterChef contestants.

Advertisement

The actress will compete against 19 other celebrities in the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up, including Duncan James, Katie Price, Kem Cetinay and Su Pollard.

But will she impress judges Greg Wallace and John Torode, and bag the coveted trophy?

Here’s everything you need to know about actress Michelle Collins, as she steps into the infamous MasterChef kitchen.

Who is Michelle Collins?

Instagram? @michelledcollins

Twitter? @missmcollins

Michelle Collins first graced our TV screens in the BBC drama Morgan’s Boy. Her big break came when she was cast as brilliant baddy Cindy Beale in the BBC soap EastEnders, which she starred in between 1988 and 1998 (with a two-year hiatus between 1990 and 1992).

BBC

The Hackney-born actress later channel-hopped to ITV, where she played Stella Price in Coronation Street.

But she’s not just a soap actress. Many will recognise Collins for her roles in the BBC dramas Real Women, Two Thousand Acres of Sky and Sunburn, and her starring role in the film The Illustrated Mum, based on Jacqueline Wilson’s book. She has also taken to the stage as the Nurse in Romeo and Juliet, and the wicked stepmother in Cinderella.

In 2016, she competed on Bear Grylls: Mission Survive and in 2017 she won the Best Actress award at the Marbella Film Festival for her role in Black Road. She also appeared in a 2007 episode of Doctor Who, as Kath McDonnell.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Collins has launched a London-based support and networking group called Women In Media.

She teased her involvement in the 16th series of Celebrity MasterChef with an Instagram post boasting the hashtag #CantCookWontCook after filming the show. Well, watch this space to find out if she’s being modest or truthful!

Advertisement

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is set to air on BBC One later this year. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.