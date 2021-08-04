Who is Johannes Radebe? Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestant and dancer

We may know him as one of the best dancers around after watching him compete in Strictly Come Dancing, but his dancing skills will not help him as he takes part in Celebrity MasterChef as he will be in need of a whole new skillset.

Instead, he will be hoping that it is his cooking skills that will be getting all the buzz as he tries his best to be better than the rest of the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up – and he is up against some stiff competition.

Will Johannes have what it takes to be King of the Kitchen? Here is what we know about him.

Who is Johannes Radebe?

Instagram: @johannesradebe

Twitter: @jojo_radebe

Johannes hails from South Africa and has made a name for himself in the UK by competing on Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer.

He joined the line-up in 2018 but he did not get his first celebrity partner until the following year when he was paired with Catherine Tyldesley – he danced alongside Caroline Quentin in 2020 and is part of the show again for 2021.

The UK was not his first Strictly experience though as he was also a professional dancer on the South African version of the show – Dancing with the Stars.

We may still have some time to go until we find out who Johannes will be paired with for this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing, but the only thing on his mind right now will be whether he is up to the task in the MasterChef kitchen.

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is set to air on BBC One later this year.