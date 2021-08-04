Who is Joe Swash? Meet the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestant, actor and presenter

There are many famous faces entering the kitchen for the latest series of Celebrity MasterChef and one of them is ex-EastEnders star Joe Swash.

The former Dancing on Ice and I’m A Celebrity champion has an impressive track record when it comes to winning TV competitions, but will he have the skills in the kitchen to impress John and Gregg, and beat the rest of the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up? And will his signature dish earn him another trophy for his cabinet?

We are about to find out with the series kicking off very soon. While we wait, here is all you need to know about Joe.

Who is Joe Swash?

Instagram? @realjoeswashy

Twitter? @realjoeswash

We first met Joe when he landed the role of Mickey Miller in EastEnders in 2003. The cheeky character was an instant hit with fans and he remained on the BBC soap until 2008, popping up again briefly in 2011 when he returned to Walford for his brother Darren’s wedding. Fun fact: Joe actually originally auditioned for the part of Alfie’s little brother, Spencer Moon, but we can’t imagine him as anyone but Mickey now!

Since leaving EastEnders, Joe is perhaps best known for his presenting work on I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp which he co-hosted between 2009 and 2018 – the series ultimately ended one year after he left.

As for how he got that gig, it was when he appeared on the main I’m a Celebrity show in 2008 and was crowned King of the Jungle.

He also competed on Dancing on Ice in 2020, which he went on to win, as well as featuring on other reality shows including death-defying Channel 4 winter sports competition The Jump and Celebrity Deal or No Deal.

In his personal life, Joe has found love with Loose Women star Stacey Solomon, and frequently appears on the show on special ‘Loose Men’ editions. The couple, who are currently expecting another baby together, became engaged last Christmas Eve after spending five years together.

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is set to air on BBC One later this year.