Who is Duncan James? Meet the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestant and boyband member

Duncan James is one of 20 familiar faces taking part in this year’s series of Celebrity MasterChef, battling to create the best gourmet meals with only amateur kitchen credentials.

According to his social media, he’s feeling ‘super excited’ to be on this run of the cooking competition alongside his ‘bestie’, former EastEnders actress Rita Simons.

But when it comes to the competition, will their friendship help to calm the nerves? And will Duncan’s culinary skills cut the mustard?

Here’s all you need to know about the singer and presenter, who is one if the contestants in the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up.

Who is Duncan James?

Instagram? @mrduncanjames

Twitter? @mrduncanjames

When you first think of Duncan James, your mind will probably first see him as one quarter of Noughties boyband Blue. After hit singles such as All Rise, One Love and Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word, the foursome parted ways in 2005, before reuniting to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011. They finished 11th with the song ‘I Can’.

Getty Images

Beyond Blue, Duncan has had a successful and varied solo career. He’s starred in West End musicals Chicago and Legally Blonde and joined the world of soap, enjoying a two-year stint on Hollyoaks as Ryan Knight from 2016 to 2018.

Currently, he’s preparing to take part in a drag cabaret live show with Proud Cabaret.

Elsewhere, Duncan’s no stranger to reality TV. He reached the final of Dancing on Ice in 2007 and has competed on Pointless Celebrities and The Chase Celebrity Special. He even looked for love on First Dates Hotel in 2019. Though he didn’t find everlasting romance in the Italian sunshine, the performer is now in a relationship with boyfriend Rodrigo Reis.

So far in 2021, Duncan has been a contestant on Celebs on the Farm and The Celebrity Circle, where he was sadly eliminated first. Perhaps the third time will be the charm?

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is set to air on BBC One later this year.