Who is Kem Cetinay? Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestant and reality star

Kem Cetinay is no stranger to reality TV but how well he is equipped to handle the pressures of the kitchen will be discovered by us all when he takes part in the latest series of Celebrity MasterChef.

And he will have his work cut out for him as there are many faces amongst the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up that will be looking to do better than him and he will have to pull out all the stops to succeed.

Will Kem have what it takes to be crowned the ultimate winner? Here is what we know about him.

Who is Kem Cetinay?

Instagram: @kemcetinay

Twitter: @kemcetinay_

Kem first made a name for himself by competing in the 2017 of Love Island where he went onto become a winner of the whole series which as starts go, is not a bad one at all!

He used the win to make appearances in other shows including Straight Outta Love Island and Celebrity Haunted and he has continued to be a regular face on our screens in the years since.

He even released a grime single not long after alongside his fellow Love Island contestant, Chris Hughes, that made it to number 15 in the charts.

His attachment to Love Island continued when he became a host of the Love Island: The Morning After daily podcast in 2018 and he has always said that he looks back on his stint in the villa fondly.

Other shows you will have seen him in include Dancing on Ice, I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp, and he is a regular face on This Morning as their entertainment presenter.

He also likes his sports and appeared in Soccer Aid in 2018 where he went on to score an important second goal for The Rest of the World team that took the match to penalties – a shoot out that they ended up winning!

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is set to air on BBC One later this year. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.