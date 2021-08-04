Who is Dion Dublin? Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestant, presenter and footballer

Among the many famous faces that will be joining the Celebrity MasterChef line up this year is former Manchester United footballing star, Dion Dublin.

While the star has said that it is usually his wife that does the cooking in the house, we imagine that has changed in recent weeks as he gears up to enter the famous MasterChef kitchen.

Being a footballer, Dion is used to playing under pressure, but will that help him with the very different type of pressure that cooking will put on him?

Here’s all you need to know about the footballer and sporting pundit who will be hoping to beat out the competition from the rest of the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up.

Who is Dion Dublin?

Instagram: @diondublin09

Twitter: @DionDublinsDube

Dion Dublin is a former England international footballer who is best known for his stint at Manchester United. He also played for Coventry City, Millwall, Aston Villa, Leicester City, Celtic and Norwich over the course of his footballing career.

Since retiring from the game Dion opted to head down the route of becoming a sports pundit and then he branched out to become a presenter.

His most high profile presenting job to date has been as a co-host on Homes Under the Hammer.

And here is a fun fact that you may not know about Dion, he invented a percussion instrument called “The Dube” – which is about as a random a fact as we will probably hear today.

But while his footballing, presenting and musical instrument creating skills are high, he may have his work cut out for him when it comes to cooking.

Then again, he could surprise us all. Either way, we’re excited to watch and find out.

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is set to air on BBC One later this year.