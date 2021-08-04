Who is Bez? Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestant and music star

If you want to make sure you have a lively series of Celebrity MasterChef then picking someone like Bez to take part is certainly a move in the right direction.

The always entertaining Happy Mondays star brightens up any show that he’s on – just look at the lockdown workouts that he had us all doing when he popped up on The Last Leg.

But even if he does have all the energy of 1,000 Red Bulls, will that help him when it comes to showing off his skills in the MasterChef kitchen?

Here’s all you need to know about the music star and media personality who will be hoping to out-cook the competition from the rest of the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up.

Who is Bez?

Instagram: @bezmondays

Bez is best known for being a part of the band Happy Mondays where he played percussion. He was essentially the mascot of the band and you will be hard-pressed to find as good a dancing maraca player as Bez.

He went to be a part of the band Black Grape when Happy Mondays called it a day but left them in 1997.

Outside of the music world, Bez has continued to make a name for himself and was the winner of Celebrity Big Brother in 2005 – a series he only went on so that he could pay his tax bill. Let’s hope he’s up to date with all that now.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox

He is a diehard Manchester United fan and in other interesting news, he also ran as a candidate for the Salford and Eccles constituency.

He is also a patron of the homeless organisation, Coffee4Craig and has been actively promoting them to help raise awareness.

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is set to air on BBC One later this year.