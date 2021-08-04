Who is Penny Lancaster? Meet Celebrity MasterChef contestant and model

Model, TV presenter and special police constable – Penny Lancaster is clearly a woman of many talents.

However, she’ll need to use an entirely different set of skills when it comes to this new challenge, as she has been announced as part of the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up.

Joining names such as Katie Price, Su Pollard and Rita Simons, Penny will attempt to serve up some gourmet dishes for the inspection of judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Here’s all you need to know about her, ahead of the launch of this year’s season of Celebrity MasterChef.

Who is Penny Lancaster?

Instagram: @penny.lancaster

Penny Lancaster has had a long and varied career, kickstarted by her time as a model in the 1990s. While having plenty of success in that arena, she was inspired to learn the ropes behind the camera and enrolled in photography classes.

In fact, it was her interest in photography that helped to lead her to meet her now-husband, Sir Rod Stewart – he allowed her to take photos of him on tour, and the relationship quickly blossomed. The rock singer proposed on top of the Eiffel Tower in 2006.

They married in Italy in 2007 after an eight-year courtship, and one child – Penny gave birth to their second in 2011.

Since 2014, Penny has been a co-host on ITV’s flagship chat show, Loose Women.

After taking part in Famous and Fighting Crime in 2019, Penny was so moved by her experience that she began working as a Volunteer Special Constable with the City of London Police. And she didn’t stop there – earlier this year, Penny completed her training and became a Special Police Constable, and now has powers of arrest.

It’s easy to see that Penny gives her all to the things she tries out – if she has success in the MasterChef kitchen, perhaps she’ll be adding ‘chef’ to her CV too!

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is set to air on BBC One later this year. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.