Who is Munya Chawawa? Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestant and sketch comedian

The Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up has been announced in full, bringing us the full list of famous faces taking on the cooking challenges set by hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

And there’ll be some laughs guaranteed with at least one contestant – as comedian Munya Chawawa will try his hand at creating some delicious meals.

Will his bursting catalogue of kitchen-related gags prove an advantage when it comes to the competition?

Here’s all you need to know about Munya Chawawa.

Who is Munya Chawawa?

Instagram: @munyachawawa

Twitter: @munyachawawa

After a year that many spent scrolling through social media, you may be well aware of Munya’s talents – as his hilarious and ever-timely parody videos have been a welcome source of joy.

The comedian is known on the internet for his sketches that often make a playful but pointed comment on current trending topics.

Munya’s content is nothing but diverse – in one post, he could be giving a sultry cooking tutorial à la Nigella Lawson, while others might see his character Unknown P – an upper-class drill rapper – calling out another artist, or his news presenter Barty Crease giving a rundown of recent headlines.

Getty Images

His sense of humour has led to getting signed by Atlantic and securing a production deal with Netflix.

In fact, his inclusion in the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 lineup is something of a full-circle moment – his video of his chef character Jonny Oliver (‘cousin’ of Jamie) making ‘jerk rice’ kicked off his ascent, back in 2019.

“Can’t believe a jerk rice parody 2 years ago has led to this!” he wrote on his social media accounts, announcing that he’d be taking part in the show.

We’ll have to watch and wait to see if he’ll bring home a win for Jonny and friends.

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is set to air on BBC One later this year.