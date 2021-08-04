Who is Will Kirk? Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestant and TV furniture restorer

No matter the reason that the public knows your name, few famous people would turn down the opportunity to take part in Celebrity MasterChef – after all, it’s one of the nation’s most-loved cooking programmes!

Will Kirk is no exception – the antique furniture restorer has signed up to be a part of this year’s edition of the long-running cookery show, headed up by judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Familiar faces who are also part of the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up include Duncan James, Munya Chawawa and Katie Price.

Here’s all you need to know about Will Kirk ahead of the new series’ return to BBC One.

Who is Will Kirk?

Instagram: @williamkirkrestoration

Twitter: @w_k_restoration

Many will know Will Kirk best as one of the resident antique restorers on The Repair Show – an incredibly satisfying watch as he brings the most withered vintage trinkets and furniture pieces back to life, much to the joy of their owners.

Will studied Graphic Design and Antique Furniture Restoration and Conservation at university, and after graduating in 2010, began working in various workshops before establishing his own in Wandsworth, south-west London, in 2012.

In 2013, Will made his first TV appearance on Channel 4’s The French Collection, before featuring on What To Buy and Why on BBC in 2015.

He’s been a cast member on The Repair Show since its first series in 2017, bringing heirlooms back to life alongside Jay Blades, Steve Fletcher and Suzie Fletcher and others.

In his announcement about his taking part in this year’s Celebrity MasterChef, Will told his social media followers of his happy anticipation to be trying something new: “Swapping my chisel and saw for pots and pans. I’m very excited to be taking part in this year’s @masterchefuk”.

On the personal side, Will was one of the unlucky people who had to cancel their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic; he was due to get married in August 2020 but had to postpone. His partner prefers a life away from the public eye, however – he hasn’t named, nor posted his fiancée publicly.

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is set to air on BBC One later this year. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.