Meet Louise Minchin – I’m A Celebrity 2021 contestant and TV presenter

This year’s I’m A Celebrity is just around the corner, with a fresh batch of celebs headed to Wales once again to test everything from their endurance to their conflict resolution skills.

Former BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin has been confirmed as part of the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up in what marks her first major TV appearance since leaving the Beeb’s red sofa in September after 20 years.

Wondering what she’ll bring to the castle and which celeb she hopes will vote for her? Read on for everything you need to know about Louise Minchin.

Who is Louise Minchin?

Age: 53

Job: Presenter

Instagram: @louiseminchin

Twitter: @louiseminchin

Louise Minchin is best known for presenting BBC Breakfast alongside Strictly’s Dan Walker, which she worked on for 20 years before leaving in September this year. She is no stranger to celebrity talent competitions. In 2016, Louise took part in Celebrity MasterChef, finishing second. She is also an amateur triathlete, which will undoubtedly come in handy during the trials.

What has Louise Minchin said about joining I’m A Celebrity 2021?

Speaking of joining this series of I’m A Celeb, Louise said: “Going on I’m A Celebrity is a big adventure. It is very different to sitting on the BBC Breakfast sofa and it will be scary and daunting but it will also be lots of fun. I’ve driven past the castle quite a few times and I am really excited for it to be in Wales again.”

She also revealed that she hopes BBC Breakfast co-host Dan Walker, who is currently busy dancing on Strictly, will vote for her when she’s in the castle.

“I didn’t tell Dan Walker I was doing I’m A Celebrity before coming to Wales,” Louise revealed, “but I don’t think he will be surprised! He knows me well and I think he will be both excited and nervous for me. I have been voting for him on Strictly so fingers crossed he will vote for me a lot.”

