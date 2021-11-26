He did not want to be the first one to leave.

Morning TV legend Richard Madeley was announced on Thursday (25th November) to have departed I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! 2021.

The Good Morning Britain star was revealed to have left the camp on Wednesday night due to feeling “unwell” and had visited hospital as a precaution.

However, Richard ultimately did not return to the camp in the castle.

Ahead of his time on I’m A Celebrity, Richard voiced his hopes to not be the first to go home.

He explained: “But that’s because I want to experience everything.”

So, why exactly won’t the beloved TV star be returning to the show?

Why has Richard Madeley left I’m A Celebrity 2021?

A statement on 25th November from Richard Madeley confirmed his departure from the show and explained that he would not be returning due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Richard revealed: “Firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution. By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the COVID ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.

“Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue…even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle…

“Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure – I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life.”

ITV

ITV confirmed the reasons for Richard’s exit from the show and thanked him for his time in the camp.

They stated: “Our strict COVID protocols means Richard has sadly had to leave the show as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle.

“He has been a truly brilliant camp mate and we thank him for being part of this series.”

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV with previous instalments available on ITV Hub.

