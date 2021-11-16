Meet Naughty Boy – I’m A Celebrity 2021 star and British DJ

I’m A Celebrity is back, with Ant and Dec once more returning to Wales to put more celebrities through three weeks of critters, cold and castle-dwelling.

Advertisement

The I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up has now been confirmed, and among the many famous faces is one you may not recognise but one whose work you definitely will have heard – British DJ Naughty Boy.

Read on for everything you need to know about the hitmaker, his phobias and the cause he will be raising awareness for in the castle.

Who is Naughty Boy?

ITV

Age: 36

Job: DJ, Record Producer

Instagram: naughtyboymusic

Twitter: @NaughtyBoyMusic

Naughty Boy, whose real name is Shahid Khan, is a British DJ, record producer, musician and owner of production company Naughty Boy Recordings.

Naughty Boy began recording songs in his parents’ garden shed until he got a contract with Sony ATV and a record deal with Virgin Records. After producing records for rappers Chipmunk and Wiley, Naughty Boy began a partnership with Emili Sandé, co-writing and producing her award-winning debut album Our Version of Events.

He has since worked with artists such as Ed Sheeran, JLS, Cheryl, Jennifer Hudson, Alesha Dixon and Tinie Tempah, and released his debut album Hotel Cabana in 2013 which included the number one hit single La La La with Sam Smith. His 2015 collaboration with Beyoncé titled Runnin’ (Lose It All) was certified platinum in the UK, and he is now working on a second album.

This won’t be Naughty Boy’s first TV appearance however – he guest performed with Rak-Su during the X Factor final in 2017, and returned as part of the panel for The X Factor: The Band in 2019.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What has Naughty Boy said about joining I’m A Celebrity 2021?

Naughty Boy’s music may light up the charts, but now he is keen for the public to get to know him as a person.

“I am excited about going on I’m A Celebrity now,” he said. “I want people to know the real me. I am not a celebrity at all. My music is the celebrity and now is the chance for me to show people what I am really like.”

However, with a phobia of confined spaces and heights, Naughty Boy has said that “nothing in the castle is likeable” but he is looking forward to taking on the trials to do “something heroic for everyone in camp”.

Naughty Boy has spoken openly about caring for his mum who suffers from dementia, and plans to use his time in the castle to raise awareness about the illness.

“I think it is important for people like myself to create awareness about it. Dementia UK needs constant funding, and I am going to miss Mum the most whilst I am away in the castle. I live with Mum, and I am used to seeing her all the time.”

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity returns to ITV on 21st November. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.