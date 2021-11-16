Meet David Ginola – I’m A Celebrity 2021 star and French football legend

It’s almost time for a new King or Queen of the Castle.

That’s right, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 starts this weekend and ITV has now confirmed the full line-up for the new series.

Amongst the campmates heading to the castle in Wales include Emmerdale actor Danny Miller and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips.

However, one campmate sure to kick the rest into shape is football legend David Ginola, and some may be wondering what to expect from him once he makes his way into camp.

Here is all you need to know about footballer David Ginola and what he said about joining the cast of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

Who is David Ginola?

Age: 54

Job: Former professional footballer

Instagram: @davidginolaofficial

Twitter: @teamginola

David Ginola is best known as a former French professional footballer and has also worked as a model and actor.

In his football career as a forward, Ginola played for Paris Saint-Germain and then Newcastle United in the English Premier League.

He later played for Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Everton.

Ginola also played for the French national team between 1990 and 1995.

He retired from playing football professionally in 2002.

As with many in his profession, since retiring as a football player he has gone on to become a football pundit, contributing to the likes of the BBC and BT Sport.

Ginola has also hosted the show Match of ze Day for the French channel Canal+.

In 2015, Ginola also ran a failed campaign for the FIFA presidency.

What has David Ginola said about joining I’m A Celebrity 2021?

ITV

David Ginola has discussed his casting in the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

The football icon commented: “It is starting to sink in now that I am doing I’m A Celebrity. When I got offered the chance to do the programme, I thought, ‘Why not?’

“It’s going to be a great experience and it’s the chance to spend three weeks in the castle doing things you have never done in your life.”

Despite remaining tight-lipped on his phobias, Ginola already knows what role he will have in the camp.

“I will be the chef in the camp,” he revealed. “And rice and beans is perfect for me as I have put on six kilos over the past three months and I think it will be interesting to see if I can lose six kilos in three weeks!

“Because we have been in lockdown many times over the past two years, being locked in a castle for I’m A Celebrity won’t be an issue for me.”

We’ll have to wait and see if David is right.

