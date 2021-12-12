I’m A Celebrity 2021 winner announced as Danny Miller

Danny Miller has been crowned the winner of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.

Advertisement

After the series which spanned three weeks in the castle and saw him part of the I’m A Celebrity 2021 cast, former Emmerdale star Danny Miller beat Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson to the title of King of the Castle.

Danny had endured 20 days in the camp, while late arrival and fellow soap star Simon had a stretch of 15 days in the camp.

The pair spoke with presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly following their departure from camp and got to watch edited highlights of their time on the show.

Loose Women panellist and The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge came in third place earlier in the programme, losing out on the title of Queen of the Castle.

However, she was delighted to have beaten her husband Wayne Bridge’s personal record of fifth place when he competed back in the 2016 series.

The final three were revealed following the exit of football legend David Ginola in fourth place on Saturday 11th December.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Prior to this, EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt and Olympic diver Matty Lee departed in sixth and fifth place, respectively, when they were eliminated from the camp on Friday 10th December.

The rest of the line-up had also been eliminated prior to this across the preceding week.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips was the first to be eliminated from the series in a public vote, followed by Paralympic legend Kadeena Cox, BBC Radio 1Xtra presenter Snoochie Shy, music producer Naughty Boy, and former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin.

However, the first celebrity to depart the camp this year was Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley who was forced to leave the series after he broke the production’s Covid-19 production bubble when he had to leave for a hospital visit after feeling unwell.

The presenter later blamed his departure on “dehydration” in a post-exit interview.

ITV

The 2021 series also faced a further hiccup when the extreme weather of Storm Arwen caused damage to the show’s production base in Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Wales.

After being forced off-air from the 26th November onwards, the series returned on the 30th November.

In addition to this, the series also had to remove intruders on the set of the hit ITV show.

The series took place once again in Wales due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic creating issues with filming in the show’s traditional home of New South Wales, Australia.

The series is expected to return in 2022 with presenters Ant and Dec once again back as the face of the show.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 aired on ITV and ITV Hub with previous episodes available on the latter on catch-up.

Advertisement

Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.