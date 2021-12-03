I’m A Celebrity confirms intruders were removed from set

ITV series I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! has been hit by a second security breach, with a spokesperson confirming that intruders had to be removed from the production site.

The long-running entertainment show, which is currently filming at Gwrych Castle in North Wales, suffered a similar incident just last week, when a single intruder had to be removed.

The second incident occurred just as Storm Arwen hit the Welsh area, forcing production to halt as the cast of the series were evacuated.

An I’m A Celebrity spokesperson said: “A security breach was identified during Storm Arwen and intruders were removed from the location with immediate effect. The safety of both our celebrities and our production crew remains our primary concern.”

A show source appeared to confirm that this latest incident featured more than one intruder, telling Sky News: “This was such irresponsible behaviour to put themselves and the security team in during the storm. They were trespassing on private property and creating unnecessary risks.”

Last week, the show had to cancel Friday night’s live show before axing the weekend’s shows due to “technical difficulties” as a result of the adverse weather conditions.

The show has been hit with multiple issues this year, after celebrity contestant Richard Madeley was forced to leave the castle for a trip to the hospital earlier in the season.

Madeley was later unable to return to the camp, due to the breaking of the production’s COVID “bubble”.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! is scheduled to air nightly at 9pm on ITV with previous episodes available on ITV Hub.

