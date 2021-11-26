I’m A Celebrity axes tonight’s live show due to Storm Arwen

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is scrapping live elements planned for tonight’s episode, it has been announced.

The show has opted to put “precautionary measures” in place due to Storm Arwen, meaning tonight’s episode will be a pre-recorded show.

In an official statement, ITV said: “Tonight’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will be broadcast as a pre-recorded show rather than live due to the developing Storm Arwen and precautionary measures we’re putting into place on production.

“Ant & Dec will record their links early evening and these will be played out during tonight’s show. Our celebrities will remain inside the castle which is secure and we have contingencies in place to cover all weather scenarios to ensure the safety of our cast and crew.”

RadioTimes.com understands that the decision was taken to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of the I’m a Celebrity cast when it became clear that Storm Arwen was due to hit the area in Wales in which the series is filmed at around 9pm – when I’m A Celebrity was due to go on air.

The decision was also taken to avoid bad weather disrupting the satellite link to the camp, which could have interrupted the live broadcast.

Earlier today, the Meta Office issued a red weather warning in response to Storm Arwen, forecasting winds of up to 80mph in parts of Scotland and Northern England.

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here airs from 9pm this evening (Friday, 26th November) on ITV