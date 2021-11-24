Adam Woodyatt didn’t want any advice from ex-I’m A Celebrity contestants
The EastEnders star was a late arrival in the 2021 I'm A Celeb camp, having arrived alongside Simon Gregson in tonight's episode.
Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! saw EastEnders‘ Adam Woodyatt enter the castle, and while quite a few Walford residents have taken part in the show, the soap star has said that he didn’t want advice from any of them.
When asked whether he’d received any tips from I’m A Celeb alumni, Woodyatt told RadioTimes.com and other press that he’d spoken to a few – but deliberately didn’t ask for advice.
“I’ve spoken to my good mate Shane [Richie], he’s given me a few. Vicky Pattison, she has as well,” he noted.
“I’ll be honest I didn’t actually ask them. I didn’t actually want to know because I just wanted to go in and find out for myself. I would have actually quite liked if I hadn’t found out about who the other 10 are – I would have been going in there completely blind.
“Obviously there’s some people who I do know and I know their history and others I don’t and I deliberately haven’t Googled or researched them because I’d rather hear from them.”
Woodyatt is best known for being EastEnders’ longest-serving cast member, having played Ian Beale on the BBC One soap since 1985.
Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity saw him enter the castle as a late arrival alongside Coronation Street‘s Simon Gregson, who has played Steve McDonald on the ITV soap since 1989.
They joined the rest of the I’m A Celebrity campmates, who’d already spent several days in Gwrych Castle.