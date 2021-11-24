I’m A Celebrity star Naughty Boy’s family speak out on threats to quit

Naughty Boy’s family have spoken out in support of him after he threatened to quit I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

The DJ, 36, revealed he was struggling after being “traumatised” in the camp.

Naughty Boy, real name Shahid Khan, has been living in the Clink and did not take well to the Main Camp deciding for him to face Snoochie Shy in a trial.

Afterwards, Naughty Boy threatened to quit I’m A Celebrity as he didn’t want to be present when they unite the camps.

“I do think my time here is done,” he said. “I had a feeling earlier and I was thinking about mum and obviously, I love you guys…”

He added: “I don’t know if I could ever join that camp.”

Naughty Boy’s niece Shah live-tweeted alongside the show on Tuesday night (23rd November) and addressed Naughty Boy’s comments.

Shah wrote: “Everyone reaches a breaking point and I hope he will sleep on it.

“It’s easy to be impulsive in a situation like that. He needs to know that he is stronger than this!!”

In response to a fan who revealed that they did not want Naughty Boy to leave the camp, Shah urged patience.

“For real, everyone loses their patience from time to time and it’s difficult when he’s in a vulnerable position too,” penned Shah on Naughty Boy’s account. “Easy to judge on the outside when he is going through a whirlwind of emotions… we are all rooting for him [heart emoji].”

She added: “Just imagine being in that situation. His mental health isn’t great and he is being pushed to his limit. He will get through this and become stronger.”

As the DJ came in for criticism and nasty comments online, one fan spoke out in support of Naughty Boy.

They wrote: “In a world where so many say to ‘be kind’ and so much focus on mental health and changing the stigma around men and depression/anxiety, the reaction and comments towards Naughty Boy are disappointing to say the least.”

Shah quote-tweeted the post and added: “This! If only everyone knew what he’s battling on the outside world.

“His mum (my nan) is battling dementia and he has been taking care of her for the last 5 years.

“This is the first time he has left her to do something life-changing! He is just overwhelmed and he will be fine.”

Earlier in the show, Shah had discussed his response to being voted to do a trial.

She had also tweeted during the show: “Ok but if were in the clink sleeping in the cold, having unseasoned rice and beans and also got voted for a trial, we’d also be feeling grumpy too

“Hope they will get into the main camp soon and hope he will smash this!!”

Shah later tweeted: “You can tell he is a team player because he doesn’t want to disappoint anybody on the team.

“He needs to stop doubting himself and know that everyone is supporting him!! He is doing his best and that’s all that matters.”

Naughty Boy was not alone in considering quitting the show, as Arlene Phillips also revealed she was considering leaving.

She responded to Naughty Boy’s comments: “I feel exactly the same.”

Will Naughty Boy and Arlene stay in the show now that they’ve made it into the main camp?

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV tonight at 9pm.

Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.