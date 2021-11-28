I’m A Celebrity removes cast from castle as episodes cancelled

The chaos caused by Storm Arwen continues.

The cast of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 has been removed from Gwrych Castle.

ITV has confirmed that their production base and set have sustained “significant damage” due to the storm and the celebrities have been removed from the castle to ensure their safety.

A statement from ITV on Saturday night (November 27) revealed: “Whilst we get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to the storm, we have removed the celebrities from the castle.”

It is understood that the safety of the contestants is the primary priority of the channel and all celebrities have been returned to quarantine until production is back up and running.

Celebrities still in the show include Emmerdale star Danny Miller, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips, and DJ Naughty Boy.

The announcement comes after it was revealed that same evening that there would be no new episodes of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend due to the impact of the storm on production.

A statement from ITV revealed: “Owing to technical difficulties caused by extreme weather conditions in the area, there will be no new episodes of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

“I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will be replaced tonight and tomorrow night in the ITV schedules by compilation shows (voiced by Ant & Dec) featuring best moments from previous series.”

The latest disruption on the show comes following the exit of Good Morning Britain star Richard Madeley.

The TV legend was forced to withdraw from the show due to Covid-19 protocols after he was forced to visit a hospital after feeling unwell.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 is scheduled to return on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 9pm on ITV. Previous episodes are available now on ITV Hub.

