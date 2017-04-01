Famous for: Being a member of the Moffatt family on Channel 4's Gogglebox and being one of the stand out stars of the show. And of course, for winning the latest series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! As well as hosting at the National Television Awards and releasing a fitness DVD about weight loss.

Biography:

Scarlett is a proud northerner who hails from Bishop Auckland in County Durham.

Her first stab at fame was taking part in long-forgotten MTV show Beauty School Cop Outs, but it was alongside mum Betty, dad Mark and her little sister Ava in Channel 4's smash hit reality format Gogglebox that she became a household name.

A stand out star of the show, Scarlett quickly became a social media darling thanks to her sharp witted observations and dry delivery.

So it's no wonder that after she became a recognisable face on television, Scarlett, who worked as a disability advisor to students when Gogglebox became popular, was hot TV property.

She was one of the favourites to win I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! when she signed up to the show last year, and unsurprisingly went on to be crowned Queen of the Jungle, beating Joel Dommett to the crown.

However, it's sadly meant that the Moffatt family have had to quit Gogglebox.

Since then, she co-hosted the National Television Awards and has been announced as the presenter of the new seres of Streetmate – the Channel 4 dating show which originally aired in the 90s.

Now she's on Saturday Night Takeaway alongside her "absolute heroes". She'll be surprising members of the public and presenting the Best Seats in the House segment on the programme.

"It’s like a dream come true," Scarlett said of being on Takeaway. "Working with Ant and Dec is unbelievable. Being part of the ITV family is amazing. Some of my favourite memories are being at home belly laughing with the family watching Saturday Night Takeaway. Knowing I’m part of that is overwhelming!"

Previously Scarlett, who has amassed over 520,000 followers on Twitter, has also presented on Capital Radio in the north east, has written a book including some of the trademark wisdom she shares on Channel 4 and the radio, and has more recently released a fitness DVD.