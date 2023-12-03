I'm a Celebrity producers released a statement on Saturday morning (2nd December), which reads: "Yesterday we accidentally liked a comment on Instagram while scrolling down through viewer comments.

"The post in question contained unacceptable language about one of our campmates and we apologise for the mistake made and any offence caused."

It continued: "We seek to champion all our campmates and would always urge our audience to be kind when commenting on social media."

Friday night's episode saw Nella, Tony, Nick, Sam and Nigel take part in the Grim Gutter trial, which involved being strapped down inside a giant drain, covered in various creatures, and tasked with unlocking stars.

After Nella was joined by cockroaches, she quickly bowed out of the challenge.

Nigel also failed to collect any stars, but fortunately Tony, Sam and Nick unlocked two each, resulting in six meals for camp.

Later on in the episode, the celebrities had to take part in another challenge called In Your Screams, which saw the stars get into pairs and memorise each other's screams.

The celebrities then had to correctly identity their partner's screams in order to win a chosen treat.

While most of the stars emerged victorious, Josie, Marvin and Nella failed to get their reward after their partners lost the challenge.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

