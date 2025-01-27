In the episode, he said: "He looked up to me and thought I was great, I miss that a lot," and revealed that in the event of winning the series, he would donate his prize money to Mencap, a charity that works with people with a learning disability.

In the wake of that revelation, and after Alexander had been eliminated, fans of the popular contestant have banded together to donate money to the charity, and it's now been revealed that donations have exceeded £30,000 since he shared his story.

"We are really grateful to Alexander for courageously sharing his personal story about his late brother who had a learning disability on The Traitors," Mencap's Chief Executive Jon Sparkes said in a statement provided to RadioTimes.com.

"Despite not winning on Friday night Alexander remained faithful to the end and captured the hearts of the nation – he is our champion!"

The statement continued: "Telling his story has inspired an incredible wave of generosity from the public. Their overwhelming support for Mencap has been incredible, with generous donations exceeding £30,000. These donations are needed more now than ever as people with a learning disability continue to face extensive inequalities every day.

"We know that when the experiences of people with a learning disability, and their loved ones, are represented in the media, it helps to change attitudes and make our society more inclusive. We loved watching Alexander’s journey throughout the show and want to thank him for all that he’s done."

Mencap also shared some of the touching messages that had been shared by those who have donated so far, with one saying: "I have always had family [and] friends with learning disabilities but it was Alexander from The Traitors that inspired me to donate."

Another wrote: "I’m the parent of a child with learning disabilities who will need care in the future and I worry about his future when I’m gone every day. I also was moved by Alexander’s story on The Traitors and wanted to donate to his cause even though he hadn’t won."

And a third said: "I am a SEN teacher so the work that Mencap do is invaluable to the children I work with. In addition to this Alexander from the Traitors raising awareness to this charity in particular inspired me to donate."

You can find out more about the work done by Mencap – and offer your support – by visiting mencap.org.uk.

The Traitors seasons 1-3 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

