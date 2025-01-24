One of the biggest issues with the format though is the fact that contestants have studied previous events and game plans and are, in turn, metagaming. Both Faithfuls and Traitors are attempting to second guess the producers rather than play the game in front of them, with certain events in previous editions influencing their decisions and choices.

Take the Faithfuls’ presumption that a Traitor must have been part of the Death Match (a game based entirely on chance) in episodes 6 and 7 as they had prior knowledge that Paul was inserted into the Dungeon back in season 2 as part of the Traitors’ gameplan. As a result, survivors Anna, Leon and – in particular – Alexander have since faced suspicions and heated questioning following the event.

Read more:

Similarly, Anna accused former contestant Minah of being a Traitor at the episode 7 roundtable due to the fact she asked her to “keep an eye on her drink”. The Irish swimming teacher had connected this to the iconic events of Diane’s murder in plain sight in season 2 episode 4, as Miles handed her a poisoned chalice.

While there have been some tweaks introduced in season 3 - most notably the reveal of the Seer power and the omission of revealing whether contestants are a Faithful or a Traitor in the final - the BBC and Studio Lambert undoubtedly need to freshen up the format and fix certain problems for season 4, before it becomes all too predictable.

A number of additional elements and changes to the gameplay can be introduced to help keep the format exciting for both viewers and players, while helping to course correct certain issues.

The cast of The Traitors. BBC / Studio Lambert

Firstly, as the BBC reality TV show is loosely inspired by social deduction games such as Werewolf and Mafia, specific character roles from these games could be introduced - just like the gripping reveal of the Seer power in episode 11. There are three roles in particular that could be excellent in shaking up the format of the show - including the Witch, the Doctor and the Vigilante (more on that one later).

Like the Seer, both the Witch and the Doctor could help change the outcome of the game - and could be added at various stages to add further tension and intrigue. The Witch (who is one of the Faithfuls) is granted one healing potion and one deadly poison, with the power to help bring a fellow contestant back from death or kill any suspected player during the game. The Witch can also use their healing potion on themselves – or remain incognito and choose to do nothing.

Likewise, the Doctor is granted the ability to ‘heal’ fellow Faithful contestants or heal themselves, with plenty of opportunities for differing strategies throughout the game.

However, one additional role could shake up the format completely. By adding in a twist to the Vigilante role in Mafia, we could potentially see the introduction of a completely secret Traitor.

Just like the Traitors, the Vigilante is granted the ability to kill one player each night, but their identity would be kept secret from viewers and revealed later in the game - making for one hell of a twist!

Claudia Winkleman. BBC / Studio Lambert

Along with the introduction of additional character roles, new game powers such as the Dagger (which has already been successfully incorporated in seven different versions of The Traitors aired in different countries) could be added to ramp up the drama at the roundtable votes. This single use item – which has proved a game-changer in a couple of international finales – grants its wielder the power to have their vote counted twice.

The dagger, for example, could be used to help add further competition in the tasks - undoubtedly one of the weakest elements of the show (bar the hilarious doll singing challenge, of course), adding more excitement alongside the addition of the shields, which were moved from the armoury room to the challenges back in season 2.

Furthermore, another key change to the New Zealand edition of The Traitors featured personal tasks for each of the finalists, with four of the five finalists having to complete their task to pass.

While the I’m a Celebrity-esque challenges were undoubtedly too extreme (with one poor finalist having to eat an eyeball, heart and tongue and another having to share a bath with maggots and cockroaches for three minutes), the addition of a toned down version in the UK edition would definitely test how far the Faithfuls and Traitors would go to win the prize pot.

Jake, Charlotte, Freddie, Leanne and Francesca. BBC / Studio Lambert

Another key switch to keep The Traitors camp equal - and to help stop any instances of voting bias in season 4 - could be a mandatory mixed male and female group throughout the game.

While season 2 saw Paul and Harry take over The Traitors tower with an overwhelming ‘boys club’ – which led to presenter Claudia Winkleman’s iconic line: "Another man, good, it's like the olden days" – season 3 attempted to correct this element with Claudia tapping Armani, Linda and Minah to be an all-female Traitors group, with the trio coined as the sisterhood.

The male-dominated Traitors bias in season 2 has influenced multiple contestants’ theories of a strong female cohort, with Elen’s early suggestion – and similarly Jake’s theory later on that there must be a male Traitor because of all the female Traitors – both influenced and derived from this previous game plan.

Furthermore, this season in particular has highlighted how the group dynamic exposes prejudice from neurotypical contestants to fellow neurodiverse contestants – reflecting uncomfortable real-world social dynamics.

Dan (who is autistic) was under fire in certain roundtables as he didn’t typically follow the crowd and sometimes preferred to do challenges by himself, which led to some contestants questioning why he wasn’t more of a team player. This unfortunately reinforces how certain traits and behaviours are so easily viewed as ‘off’ or suspicious in group dynamics.

There are also certain instances of bias towards neurodiverse contestants in the game itself - as the semi-final saw individuals having to turn to the remaining contestants around the roundtable and look into their eyes while telling them that they’re not a Traitor. Eeek!

The contestants on The Traitors season 3. BBC / Studio Lambert

And it’s not just neurodiverse contestants who have found themselves under fire due to their characteristics - unfortunately age, sex, disability and ethnicity have all contributed to past distrust. Who can forget the baffling decision to vote Nicky out in season 1 due to suspicions over failing to raise a toast on her right side due to her disability?

Therefore, unconscious bias and neurodiversity training could easily be introduced by the production team to help future contestants.

With the addition of extra character roles, new game powers, extra twists and a more level playing field for all contestants, there’d be no stopping The Traitors - and the excellent Claudia Winkleman’s - success.

The Traitors seasons 1-3 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.