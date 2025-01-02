Thankfully for Leon, he stayed firmly in place on the train and made his way to Ardross Castle with the other remaining 21 contestants. But will Leon have as easy a time now in the game?

Only time will tell how Leon will fare but in the meantime, read on for everything you need to know about The Traitors season 3 contestant.

Who is Leon from The Traitors?

Leon. BBC / Studio Lambert

Age: 40

Job: Retail store manager

Location: East Midlands

Status: Faithful

Leon is a 40-year-old retail store manager from the East Midlands who hopes his charisma will allow him to be "like a smiling assassin" in the throes of the game.

"I think that I'm very bubbly, and I get along with everyone," Leon explained. "Being a store manager, I've worked my way through different retail corporations, and I've often been in situations where people make assumptions about me based on the way I look – for example I've got a gold tooth."

He continued: "I've worked alongside people of various backgrounds, and I love breaking down stereotypes that people might have. There are not often people that don't like me, so I think that will all work to my advantage."

Why did Leon apply for The Traitors?

Leon loves the dynamic of The Traitors and what it entails and knew he wanted to be a part of it.

In an interview with the BBC, Leon said: "The Traitors really grabbed my attention. I like the fact that everyone is working towards the same goal in the tasks and putting money in the pot, but then as soon as that task is finished, it's weird how it's suddenly a different game that you’re all playing. I just really wanted to be a part of it."

Is Leon from The Traitors on Instagram?

Yes, you can follow Leon from The Traitors on Instagram @leon.jackman_.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer at 8pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.