It seemed a shame to lose such vibrant characters so early on, but with this show, anything can happen!

Fozia may have only been in a few scenes when the series first began, but now she’s on a mission to get her hands on the prize money.

As she attempts to make it to the final, read on for everything you need to know about The Traitors contestant Fozia.

Who is Fozia from The Traitors?

Age: 50

Job: Community development manager

Location: Birmingham

Fozia is a 50-year-old community development manager from Birmingham who wants to enter the game as a Faithful, but is keeping an open mind if she were to be recruited as a Traitor.

Asked what she may bring to the game, Fozia said: "I think I'll bring a bit of fun to it as well, and I get on with people. I have always been a people person. So, when I saw the show, I saw that it is about building friendships, building trust, building allies, even though you then maybe might throw them under the bus.

"I’ll get on with people on different levels as well and I feel I've got quite a bit of life experience and things that I might share culturally, you know. I think I'm quite a strategic thinker, too. And I'm a planner, I'm pretty organised."

What happened to Fozia on The Traitors?

In the very first episode of season 3, Fozia sacrificed her position in the game after the series' first twist saw three players eliminated.

In a brutal twist, one player in each carriage of the train headed to the castle had to leave, as only 22 players could begin the game.

In the end, Jack, Alexander and Fozia all left their respective carriages.

Why did Fozia apply for The Traitors?

For Fozia, appearing on The Traitors has always been on her bucket list.

She said: "It was on my bucket list. I have been watching all the previous series, and it's not like any other programme. There are other shows where the game is answering general knowledge questions, and then you win a prize.

"Whereas this one was more strategic, psychological, it's twisted, and I love it. I used to get on the phone to my sister after watching and we’d chat all about it.100% loved it. Whoever was behind the concept and idea was bloody amazing!"

Is Fozia from The Traitors on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Fozia on Instagram @fozfaz1l.

The Traitors continues Wednesdays to Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

