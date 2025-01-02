One of those players is Anna, who was chosen to be a Faithful by host Claudia Winkleman. Like all players, Anna is at constant risk of banishment but there is the added layer of being 'murdered' by the Traitors.

While only time will tell how Anna's time in the castle pans out, read on for everything you need to know about the player as the series gets underway.

Who is Anna from The Traitors?

Anna. BBC / Studio Lambert

Age: 28

Job: Swimming teacher

Location: County Wicklow, Ireland

Status: Faithful

Anna is a 28-year-old swimming teacher from County Wicklow in Ireland whose "gift of the gab" might help or hinder her in the series.

Asked why she thinks she'll bring in the game, Anna said: "I'm a big talker. Sometimes if someone asks me a question, I will go on such a tangent that I have forgotten what the question was, but so will they!

"I think I have the gift of the gab. I might talk myself into a situation, then hopefully out of a situation and then everyone's going to forget what the situation was in the first place!"

Why did Anna apply for The Traitors?

Anna initially watched The Traitors by accident when it was turned on while she was waiting for her dinner to cook and next thing she knew, she had binge-watched nearly the whole show in three days!

Anna explained further: "It's the only TV show I've thought I’d be good at that! I've got a brain that can compartmentalise things and I can be quite personable.

"I think a lot of it does depend on your ability to control your emotions in that environment and your ability to get people on your side, which are two things that I think I have a bit of a skill for."

She later applied for the show on a whim and couldn't believe when she was chosen to appear on the series.

Is Anna from The Traitors on Instagram?

At the time of reporting, it appears that Anna does not have a public social media.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday night and on iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.