Roblox games: 15 best games to play on Roblox in 2022

Roblox itself is not a game, instead, it is a place where developers can add their own games and we get to play them – while making some of our own if you have that design bug.

First arriving in 2006, Roblox has come a long way since then. While popular for a long time, it was 2020 that saw it really burst into the zeitgeist and it is now soaring – hardly surprising given how much there is to do.

With so many games on Roblox, it can be tough to work out which Roblox games to play, and which Roblox games to play with friends. Here are 15 that we think are worth some consideration!

The best games to play on Roblox

There are far more than just 15 games that you can play on Roblox, and narrowing this list down was quite the task as there is just so much to choose from. So while we will have missed many a great game here, these are still 15 Roblox games that you should have a great deal of fun playing.

Adopt Me

Calling this one of the best games on Roblox will likely cause some debate, but there is no denying that it is one of the most popular and many have taken to the RPG game – and we can see why. It is a Sims-type game where you either play as the parent or the child and in the four years since it launched it has continued to grow – with some super fun tie ins added too.

And not only that, but updates come each and every week so there is always a reason to check back in.

Play Adopt Me now

Alone in a Dark House

You are alone in a dark house and you get tasked with collecting clues to hunt down a murderer – a classic horror story if ever we have heard one. Complete with multiple endings, plenty of secrets, and truly atmospheric lighting, this is a great game in its own right. It’s best played alone for the full effect, or you can play with up to 20 other players if needs be.

With blood present and a generally unsettling tone, this game is probably best for teenagers and pre-teens as opposed to the younger ones.

Play Alone in a Dark House now

Pet Simulator X

If you love some of the cutest animals around then welcome to Pet Simulator X – also known as your latest addiction. The aim of the game here is to build a collection of pets – as sweet looking as you like – and to traverse the world while adding others and collecting coins.

You can trade pets with other players and for added excitement, you have the chance to find rare ones on your travels too!

Play Pet Simulator X now

Natural Disaster Survival

If you enjoy your games to feature a heavy dose of apocalyptic weather then Natural Disaster Survival is the game for you. The aim of the game here is to survive the weather and events that are thrown at you, and they can range from floods to Earthquakes to many other things in between.

Play Natural Disaster Survival now

Piggy

In this Peppa Pig inspired survival horror game, George Pig has gone missing and it is quite a mystery what happened to him. You play as the police officer investigating but you are soon knocked out by a pig and are then faced with escaping a room before your bacon is fried. To make things worse, the police station soon gets infiltrated by a monster and the only two people left are you and officer Doggy.

Play Piggy now

Jailbreak

Do you want to be a cop, or does the life of a robber sound more appealing to you? With Jailbreak, the choice of which faction you align yourself with is yours, and there is a huge amount of fun to be had no matter which you choose.

Jailbreak is continually getting updates, and it is now in its third season – so it remains a great time to jump in and see what all the fuss is about.

Play Jailbreak now

Blox Fruits

When you eat a Blox fruit, it gives you special powers and abilities and what they are depend on the type of fruit you chow down on – and there will no doubt be several fruits that you will be keeping a close eye on.

As you get the powers, up go your skills too and you will want to make sure you are levelling up carefully – it can slow down your development in the game if you don’t.

Play Blox Fruits now

MeepCity

If you are a fan of socialising in games then MeepCity is worth a look as there is a big focus on it here – and the server can host up to 200 players which is a massive jump from the 30 that Roblox games tend to have.

It is a fun game with a ton to do that ranges from building your virtual dream home to customising the pets that live in it. It’s a relatively simple game, but one that may well keep you hooked for longer than you might think.

Play Meep City now

Work at a Pizza Place

The general themes of this Roblox game should come as no surprise – you work in a pizza place and have to keep the place running – and, of course, you’ll need to make sure you have happy customers too. That being said, you can be a rude cashier and that is as much fun as it sounds – and cathartic for those of us who have worked in retail.

Jobs you can do range from serving to boxing up pizzas to going out to deliver them – the choice for what role you want is yours!

Play Work at a Pizza Place now

Anime Fighting Simulator

If you love the craziness that goes into a lot of the fights and battles seen in anime, then Anime Fighting Simulator is one that you will definitely want to check out.

As the name would suggest, this is a fighting game and it keeps things relatively clean in the violence stakes – it could never be too violent on Roblox. The game is continuously getting updated so you will always have reasons to check back in, and it is a lot of fun to boot.

Play Anime Fighting Simulator now

Super Bomb Survival!

Dangers and threats are raining down from the sky and you will need to try and survive the onslaught as much as possible – a simple premise for a game that is way more fun than we expected it to be. It is also a frantic game and you will find yourself with a whole new threat to contend with just after escaping the last.

Play Super Bomb Survival now

Tower of Hell

While the name Tower of Hell may not sound inviting, you will be glad you took a chance with it if you decide to give it a go as there is a lot to love here.

The game is what is known in the Roblox community as an obbie – short for obstacle course – and while these are generally thought of as quick to make games, this one is particularly good – and at times quite challenging!

Play Tower of Hell now

Murder Mystery 2

There are three roles that you can have in Murder Mystery 2 – innocent, sheriff, and murderer. Which one you are given will determine the sort of game that you will have and there are advantages and fun to be had with all three.

There is an Among Us vibe here with players left to try and work out who the enemy is before they do damage to you – and it is super addictive.

Play Murder Mystery 2 now

Brookhaven RP

This Town & City game has only been active for a year, and yet its popularity has soared and it is one of the biggest and best games that you can play on Roblox now.

Whereas other games on this list are frantic and action-packed, Brookhaven PR is a much more mellow experience that puts the spotlight on luxury living and generally just having a chilled time – we all need games like this from time to time.

Play Brookhaven RP now

Theme Park Tycoon 2

Theme park sim games are hardly a new thing and we have many in recent years, so it is saying something when we tell you how good this one is.

The basics are the same, build your own Alton Towers style park and make sure it is a place that your guests enjoy visiting. The advantage of Theme Park Tycoon 2 is that it is relatively simple to play and so it is one that anyone can give a try – keeping things simple in a sim-type game is definitely a win in our books.

Play Theme Park Tycoon 2 now

