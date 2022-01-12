Among Us VR release date: When is the game coming out?

A “multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal”, Among Us has become a serious contender in the gaming world with more and more people being drawn to it as time goes by.

When is the Among Us VR release date? That question is circulating around the game’s sizeable fandom at the moment

The game first launched in 2018, but it was 2020 that saw it surge in popularity thanks to a large number of people being stuck indoors due to the numerous pandemic lockdowns that we had to go through.

The developers, Innersloth, are not resting on their laurels as the next incarnation of Among Us is on the way – and this time we’re going into the world of virtual reality. Information is a tad on the scarce side right now, but here is everything that we know so far about Among Us VR.

When is the Among Us VR release date?

The Among Us VR release date has not yet been confirmed, but we’re hoping to be playing this immersive version of the game in either 2022 or 2023.

As mentioned, information on Among Us VR is not exactly out there in abundance right now, all we know is that the release date reveal is coming soon – fingers crossed it is not too far off.

Task List:

✅submit scan

✅empty garba -- wait what was that

✅SCREAM

✅survive in VR

Among Us is coming to VR.https://t.co/7U0OWwEgTE pic.twitter.com/cuUpnuzDzh — Among Us VR (@AmongUsVR) December 10, 2021

As soon as we hear any more information on the Among Us VR release date, and the rest of the exciting news that will come with it, we’ll let you know right here – so you’ll know when we do.

As for when that will be, it has been suggested that this may not be until the Spring at the earliest, with maybe even a summer announcement. This seems to point towards Among Us VR having a late 2022 release at the earliest, 2023 is just as likely at this point.

What is Among Us?

Among Us takes us to a space-themed setting for a game that is seeped in betrayal. The former mobile-only game (it launched on consoles late last year and is on Xbox Game Pass right now) has teams working together, only there are imposters in the mix who are out to cause damage.

The aim of the game is to learn who the faker is and stop them before they take you all out and sabotage your mission. Just imagine all of that distrust and betrayal but now in VR! If you couldn’t tell, the Among Us VR release date is something we’re very excited for. We’ll keep you posted as we hear more.

