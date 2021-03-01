Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 14 guide: weekly challenges, epic quests, release date and more news

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 14 marks the second-to-last week of the iconic battle-royale game’s current season of content. Don’t worry, you’ve come to the right place for information about its release date and weekly challenges.

Of course, many of the recent goings-on in Fortnite have tied into the Zero Point event, which has brought together iconic Hunters from various corners of the pop-culture world. The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda joined the party early on, and, more recently, Alien skins arrived in the game, allowing players to suit up as Ellen Ripley or the Xenomorph.

But what does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 14 have in store for us? As usual, you can expect epic quests and other challenges that should keep you busy for a while. Let’s get into the nitty-gritty of it.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 14 weekly challenges, release date and time

Although we don’t have an official announcement from Epic Games, we can make a pretty decent guess about the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 14 release date based on previous form.

Judging by the dates and times of previous weekly resets, it seems wise to assume that the Week 14 weekly challenges will launch at 2pm GMT on 4th March 2021. If you’re reading this in the USA that would be 9am EST on your side of the pond.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 14 weekly challenges: What are the quests?

According to a Twitter user called @iFireMonkey, who regularly leaks reliable information about the game, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 14 will test players with the following challenges:

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 14 Epic Quests

Collect Cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs (x 4) for 20,000 XP

Harvest fruits and vegetables (x 8) for 20,000 XP

Earn Bars to hire Character (x 150) for 20,000 XP

Visit different restaurant kitchens (x 2) for 20,000 XP

Drive car from Sweaty Sands to Pleasant Park Time Trial (x 1) for 20,000 XP

Drop car off at gas station/garage at X or Y (x 1) for 20,000 XP

Drive car from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake (x 1) for 20,000 XP

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 14 Legendary Quest

Damage opponents at greater than 50 meters away (x 200) for 55,000 XP

Damage opponents at greater than 50 meters away (x 400) for 22,000 XP

Damage opponents at greater than 50 meters away (x 600) for 22,000 XP

Damage opponents at greater than 50 meters away (x 800) for 22,000 XP

Damage opponents at greater than 50 meters away (x 1000) for 22,000 XP

If you add all the epic quests together with every stage of the legendary quest, you’ll find that there’s a maximum XP of 283,000 available during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 14. That’s totally worth the effort, right?

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 drop?

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 approaching its end, our thoughts are starting to turn towards Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. When will it start? That’s one of the big questions, and we can hazard a pretty good guess.

The official Fortnite website tells us that Chapter 2 Season 5 will end on 15th March, which makes it seem likely that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will kick off on 16th March 2021. That’s assuming that Epic Games doesn’t want to leave some sort of gap between the seasons. Of course, as soon as Epic Games officially announces Season 6 we’ll be sure to let you know.

