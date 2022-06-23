Unless you're playing on Nintendo Switch (where there's no such thing as trophies or achievements), there are plenty of accolades to collect in Sonic Origin.

Out now for PC and consoles, Sonic Origins is the shiny new collection that brings together the original Sonic the Hedgehog game with its sequels Sonic 2, Sonic CD and Sonic 3 & Knuckles.

Of course, if you playing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S or PC, it'll be achievements that you want to collect. As ever, if you're on PS4 or PS5, it'll be trophies that you're trying to earn, working your way to that elusive platinum trophy.

Keep on reading and we'll run through the full list of Sonic Origins achievements/trophies, with a handy guide on what you need to do to unlock each one of them.

Full list of Sonic Origins achievements and trophies

You can peruse the full list of Sonic Origins trophies/achievements just a little bit further down this page!

We've noted which ones are bronze, silver and gold, and which one is the platinum - that only applies to PlayStation users, of course, but it's worth remembering that the rarer ones will earn you the largest amount of Gamerscore points on Xbox.

Read More:

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Without further ado, here's the list of trophies/achievements to collect in Sonic Origins:

Complete Clear! – Get all the trophies (Platinum)

– Get all the trophies (Platinum) Cleared Sonic the Hedgehog – Clear Sonic the Hedgehog in either Anniversary or Classic Mode (Gold)

– Clear Sonic the Hedgehog in either Anniversary or Classic Mode (Gold) Cleared Sonic CD – Clear Sonic CD in either Anniversary or Classic Mode (Gold)

– Clear Sonic CD in either Anniversary or Classic Mode (Gold) Cleared Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – Clear Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in either Anniversary or Classic Mode (Gold)

– Clear Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in either Anniversary or Classic Mode (Gold) Cleared Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles – Clear Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles in either Anniversary or Classic Mode (Gold)

– Clear Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles in either Anniversary or Classic Mode (Gold) All Clear! – Clear all 4 titles (Gold)

– Clear all 4 titles (Gold) Sonic the Hedgehog Mission Master – Clear 10 Sonic the Hedgehog Missions with an S rank (Silver)

– Clear 10 Sonic the Hedgehog Missions with an S rank (Silver) Sonic CD Mission Master – Clear 10 Sonic CD Missions with an S rank (Silver)

– Clear 10 Sonic CD Missions with an S rank (Silver) Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Mission Master – Clear 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Missions with an S rank (Silver)

– Clear 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Missions with an S rank (Silver) S3 & K Mission Master – Clear 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles Missions with an S rank (Silver)

– Clear 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles Missions with an S rank (Silver) To the Mirror World – Play Mirror mode (Silver)

– Play Mirror mode (Silver) Movie Maniac – Unlock 6 movie collection items with Coins (Silver)

– Unlock 6 movie collection items with Coins (Silver) Sound Savant – Unlock 10 sound collection items with Coins (Silver)

– Unlock 10 sound collection items with Coins (Silver) Art Appreciator – Unlock 30 art collection items with Coins (Silver)

– Unlock 30 art collection items with Coins (Silver) Everyone’s Hero – Defeat a total of 200 enemies (Silver)

– Defeat a total of 200 enemies (Silver) Super Sonic – Turn into Super Sonic (Silver)

– Turn into Super Sonic (Silver) Welcome to Sonic the Hedgehog – Watch the opening for Sonic the Hedgehog (Bronze)

– Watch the opening for Sonic the Hedgehog (Bronze) Welcome to Sonic CD – Watch the opening for Sonic CD (Bronze)

– Watch the opening for Sonic CD (Bronze) Welcome to Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – Watch the opening for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Bronze)

– Watch the opening for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Bronze) Welcome to Sonic 3 & Knuckles – Watch the opening for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles (Bronze)

– Watch the opening for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles (Bronze) Beware Moto Bugs! – Defeat 10 Moto Bugs in Sonic the Hedgehog (Bronze)

– Defeat 10 Moto Bugs in Sonic the Hedgehog (Bronze) Bubbly Breath – Use Air Bubbles in Sonic the Hedgehog (Bronze)

– Use Air Bubbles in Sonic the Hedgehog (Bronze) Time Traveler – Travel to the past or future in Sonic CD (Bronze)

– Travel to the past or future in Sonic CD (Bronze) Shut Down Metal Sonic – Win a race against Metal Sonic in Sonic CD (Bronze)

– Win a race against Metal Sonic in Sonic CD (Bronze) Beware Stingers! – Defeat 10 Stingers in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Bronze)

– Defeat 10 Stingers in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Bronze) Lucky Hedgehog – Get the jackpot in Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s Casino Night Zone (Bronze)

– Get the jackpot in Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s Casino Night Zone (Bronze) Beware Rhinobots! – Defeat 10 Rhinobots in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles (Bronze)

– Defeat 10 Rhinobots in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles (Bronze) Easy Peasy with Shields – Collect 3 types of Shields in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles (Bronze)

– Collect 3 types of Shields in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles (Bronze) Ring Collector – Collect a total of 1,000 Rings (Bronze)

– Collect a total of 1,000 Rings (Bronze) Gallant Spin Dash – Defeat 30 enemies with the Spin Dash (Bronze)

– Defeat 30 enemies with the Spin Dash (Bronze) Newbie Hero – Defeat a total of 50 enemies (Bronze)

– Defeat a total of 50 enemies (Bronze) Museum Time – View a Premium Collection item from the Museum (Bronze)

– View a Premium Collection item from the Museum (Bronze) Very First Mission Clear! – Clear 1 Mission (Bronze)

– Clear 1 Mission (Bronze) Knuckles the Echidna – Glide as Knuckles (Bronze)

– Glide as Knuckles (Bronze) Miles “Tails” Prower – Fly as Tails (Bronze)

– Fly as Tails (Bronze) Boss Rush Attempt – Try the Boss Rush from any of the titles (Bronze)

There are definitely some easy ones in there - quite a lot of them just ask you to try a mode or watch a scene, so it's well worth doing those to boost up your overall numbers!

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.