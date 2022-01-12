Sonic Frontiers release date rumours: Trailer & news for open-world Sonic game

Despite the popularity of the games waning over the years since the original titles came along, Sonic has been continuing to churn out games ever since – and some of them have genuinely been pretty good.

When is the Sonic Frontiers release date? That is, indeed, a big question among fans of Sega’s iconic blue blur. The news that this will be an open-world Sonic game has certainly piqued our interest.

His biggest win of recent years comes in movie form though with his first film proving to be a huge hit – and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is on the way later this year.

And a well-timed game is coming too, which looks set to be the biggest game to date for Sonic, Tails and the rest of his friends.

Here is everything that we know so far about Sonic Frontiers.

When is the Sonic Frontiers release date?

The Sonic Frontiers release date will take place in 2022, but Sega hasn’t specified a day, a week or a month at this stage.

We’ll let you know as soon as we hear more, but it seems likely that this will be set for the winter months as one of the big gaming season titles for 2022.

What platforms can you get Sonic Frontiers on?

There is a wide range of choices for how you can play Sonic Frontiers as the game is set to be released on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

This will not be Sonic’s first foray onto the Nintendo Switch as the classic Sonic 2 is currently part of the Nintendo Switch Online package.

Can I pre-order Sonic Frontiers?

Despite us not having a concrete release date yet, you can actually pre-order Sonic Frontiers already, with GAME having the title listed. Don’t forget that when you pre-order, you get the cheapest price that it drops to between now and the release date, so it is certainly worth getting it ordered now.

Sonic Frontiers gameplay

Sonic Frontiers is a 3D platformer and action-adventure game and in news that definitely caught our attention, Sonic will be exploring an open world setting this time – or an open zone as Sonic would say.

The setting this time around will be Starfall Islands and look for this tropical location to have the usual mix of different levels that we have come to expect with Sonic – although we would be happy if they skipped a water level.

Little else is known about the game right now but with the release date seemingly this year, it should not be long at all before we start to get a ton of information about what Sonic Frontiers has in store for us.

Is there a trailer for Sonic Frontiers?

The Sonic Frontiers trailer was released not too long ago but if you missed it, here it is for you below! While you wait for the Sonic Frontiers release date to arrive, this might tide you over.

