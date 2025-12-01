If you are looking for a boost in Hunty Zombie, then the best thing to do is to redeem some of the free codes that constantly are available.

Ad

These change consistently but new ones are added fairly often, allowing you to redeem more items.

If it's codes for Roblox games you are looking for, then you might want to check out some of our other pages including Grow a Garden, Fish It, Jujutsu Infinite, 99 Nights in the Forest, The Forge or Fortnite Steal the Brainrot.

For the Hunty Zombie codes, here is the full list of active ones in December 2025.

Hunty Zombie: Full list of codes for December 2025

The full list of active codes is:

  • Jester - 10 Lucky Wheel Spins
  • TheClown1 - 10 Traits
  • NewClownboss - 10 Traits
  • HAHAHAHA - 200,000 Coins
  • JKR5 - 10 Lucky Perk Spins
  • 700KLIKES - 700,000 Coins

Expired codes:

  • Wizzard
  • Petupgrade
  • NewBuild
  • SupanewDivine
  • JKR
  • SHAMMER
  • BATTLEPASSRESET
  • NEWPAYLOAD
  • TRYNEWGAMEMODE
  • NewZombie1
  • NewZombie2
  • ChainsawWP
  • LOYKRATHONGDAY
  • REDUCEDMGPERK
  • REBIRTH!
  • DIVINEPET
  • Handfan
  • NewCamp
  • Beach
  • Pirate
  • ChasingDollars
  • Reaper
  • RIP67
  • ScytheRP
  • NEWBOSSRAID123
  • HZ4EVER
  • Halloween
  • SpinalBlade
  • NewSwordHW
  • SIRJACKY
  • SpookyPet
  • hwticket

How to redeem codes in Hunty Zombie

Redeeming codes in Hunty Zombie requires you to reach level 5 and then:

  1. Click the "Codes" button on the right-hand side of the screen
  2. Enter the code
  3. Confirm the code and enjoy the rewards
Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Echo ApseyContributor
Ad
Ad
Last chance to subscribe in time for our Christmas issue

Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition

Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad