If you are looking for a boost in Hunty Zombie, then the best thing to do is to redeem some of the free codes that constantly are available.

These change consistently but new ones are added fairly often, allowing you to redeem more items.

For the Hunty Zombie codes, here is the full list of active ones in December 2025.

Hunty Zombie: Full list of codes for December 2025

The full list of active codes is:

Jester - 10 Lucky Wheel Spins

TheClown1 - 10 Traits

NewClownboss - 10 Traits

HAHAHAHA - 200,000 Coins

JKR5 - 10 Lucky Perk Spins

700KLIKES - 700,000 Coins

Expired codes:

Wizzard

Petupgrade

NewBuild

SupanewDivine

JKR

SHAMMER

BATTLEPASSRESET

NEWPAYLOAD

TRYNEWGAMEMODE

NewZombie1

NewZombie2

ChainsawWP

LOYKRATHONGDAY

REDUCEDMGPERK

REBIRTH!

DIVINEPET

Handfan

NewCamp

Beach

Pirate

ChasingDollars

Reaper

RIP67

ScytheRP

NEWBOSSRAID123

HZ4EVER

Halloween

SpinalBlade

NewSwordHW

SIRJACKY

SpookyPet

hwticket

How to redeem codes in Hunty Zombie

Redeeming codes in Hunty Zombie requires you to reach level 5 and then:

Click the "Codes" button on the right-hand side of the screen Enter the code Confirm the code and enjoy the rewards

