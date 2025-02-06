This time around, though, Enamorus is appearing in 5-Star Raid Battles, not Elite Raids.

If you want to add Enamorus to your Pokédex, now’s your chance. It’s only appearing for a little while, though, so get in there quickly! Who knows when it will return?

Of course, Enamorus will be tricky to defeat, so you’ll need some help. That’s where we come in with our suggestions of the best counters against it and what its weaknesses are.

Keep reading to find out when Enamorus is in Pokémon Go and how to defeat and catch it.

When is Enamorus in Pokémon Go?

Enamorus is appearing in 5-Star Raids in Pokémon Go from 6th February until 17th February 2025.

5-Star Raid Battles featuring Enamorus will appear until 10am local time on Monday 17th February 2025.

As with all Legendary Pokémon Raids, it’s unknown if Enamorus will appear again after 17th February, so if you want to catch one, this is your best chance of doing so!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How to get Enamorus in Pokémon Go

To get Enamorus in Pokémon Go, you need to defeat one in a 5-Star Raid Battle. Defeat it and you’ll unlock the chance to catch it.

While you can take on a Raid Battle against an Enamorus by yourself, it will prove very difficult to defeat all on your lonesome.

It’s recommended that you have at least one other player with you when attempting to best Enamorus in battle.

Enamorus weakness in Pokémon Go

Enamorus is a Fairy and Flying-type Pokémon. Therefore, it is weak against Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock and Steel-type attacks.

As it is a Fairy and Flying-type Pokémon, you will need to avoid bringing Pokémon types that are weak against moves of those types.

Based on this, you’re best off avoiding Fighting, Dragon, Dark, Grass and Bug-type Pokémon and sticking with those that are strongest against Enamorus. Read on for the best counters against Enamorus.

Best Enamorus counters in Pokémon Go

The best Enamorus counters in Pokémon Go will be anything that knows powerful Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock and/or Steel-type attacks. Based on this, Magnezone – as an example – is a fantastic choice.

If you have them, any of the following Pokémon make for great counters against Enamorus:

Magnezone

Raikou

Metagross

Thundurus

Dusk Mane Necrozma

Zapdos

Diancie

Nihilego

Melmetal

Tyranitar

Excadrill

Dialga

Genesect

Gigalith

Rhyperior

Baxcalibur

Mamoswine

Aggron

If you don’t have any of the Pokémon above, remember to select your best Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock and/or Steel-type Pokémon to battle against Enamorus and you’ll do OK.

Best Enamorus move set in Pokémon Go

Once you own an Enamorus, you’ll want to equip it with the best moves you can to maximise its potential in future Battles. The best Enamorus move set in Pokémon Go is probably Fairy Wind and Fly.

According to our good pals over at Pokémon Go Hub, anyway, Fairy Wind and Fly is the best move set you can give your Enamorus.

Other move set combinations they advise are Astonish and Fly, Zen Headbutt and Fly, Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam, and Fairy Wind and Grass Knot.

Any of these move sets will work wonders and allow you to cause maximum damage while using your Enamorus.

Can Enamorus be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

No. Enamorus cannot be Shiny in Pokémon Go.

Sorry to disappoint you.

Hopefully, Niantic and The Pokémon Company create a Shiny form of Enamorus that we can add to our Pokédex in Pokémon Go at some stage in the future.

Read more on Pokémon:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.