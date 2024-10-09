Fortunately, there are a couple of ways to earn coins. Unfortunately, one of the ways includes spending your own real-life money. Smartphone games and microtransactions, eh?

The other way requires you to leave Pokémon at a Gym. We’ll explain both methods in more detail below.

Keep reading to find out how to get coins in Pokémon Go – including how to get coins for free.

More like this

How to get coins in Pokémon Go explained

You can get coins in Pokémon Go by either buying them with real money or leaving your Pokémon at Gyms.

Pokémon left at Gyms can earn you a maximum of 50 PokéCoins a day, while you can buy as many PokéCoins as you like.

How to get free coins in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go. Niantic/Nintendo/The Pokémon Company/Game Freak

The only way to get PokéCoins for free in Pokémon Go is to leave your Pokémon at Gyms.

To place a Pokémon at a Gym, you need to walk close to the Gym (as you do any PokéStop or anything else in the game). Once you’re close enough to a Gym, tap on it to enter.

Now you’re on the Gym screen, you can assign a Pokémon to it (you may have to battle the Pokémon that are already there to free the Gym first).

Press the icon that has a plus symbol on it (you can see what it looks like in the image above). Select the Pokémon you wish to leave defending the Gym and you’re set.

Once your Pokémon is assigned at a Gym, it won’t return to you until its motivation is emptied and it’s defeated. Choose wisely.

The maximum number of coins you can earn a day for free by leaving Pokémon in Gyms is 50. Use this method often enough and you’ll have hundreds of coins for free in no time.

How to buy coins in Pokémon Go

To buy coins in Pokémon Go, you need to head to the in-game shop.

Access the shop by tapping the Poké Ball icon at the bottom of the screen. The shop is in the middle of the five icons on the menu screen (icon of a carrier bag).

Once in the shop, scroll down to the bottom of the screen to the PokéCoins section. Simply select the number of coins you wish to purchase.

The game tells you the cost of each set of coins, but we’ll list out the standard UK prices below so you have an idea of how much they cost:

100 coins: 99p

550 coins: £4.99

1,200 coins: £9.99

2,500 coins: £19.99

5,200 coins: £39.99

14,500 coins: £99.99

That’s all there is to know on how to get Pokémon Go coins.

Read more on Pokémon:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.