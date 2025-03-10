Made up of 1,972 pieces, this set features an eight-inch Mario sitting in his famous Racing kart, complete with a posable head and arms and a display stand.

The set has been designed for fans to use as decor to help spruce up any bookcase, desk or gaming room.

Now available for pre-order, here's a closer look at the set including price, free gifts and where to buy it from.

Pre-order LEGO Mario and Standard Kart at LEGO

For more sets, take a look at the full LEGO Super Mario range and the best LEGO deals this month.

This LEGO Mario and Standard Kart set is available to pre-order now.

Shipping will begin from 15th May 2025.

Pre-order LEGO Mario and Standard Kart at LEGO

LEGO Mario Kart set UK price

This set costs £149.99, and if you pre-order now you'll get two free LEGO sets included as a gift.

This is the second-most expensive item in the Super Mario range, after the full Mighty Bowser set for £229.99. However, you can also find a wide range of cheaper sets like the Super Mario World and Yoshi display, the Piranha Plant, and so much more.

Pre-order LEGO Mario and Standard Kart at LEGO

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

LEGO Mario Kart set design

This new Mario and Standard Kart makes just that: a Mario figure with posable head and arms, sat inside his trusty Standard Kart with spinning wheels and great detail. The set can also be displayed on a stand and angled in whatever direction you choose.

How many pieces is the new LEGO Mario Kart set?

This new set is made up of 1,972 pieces, which makes up the posable figure, kart and stand.

What age is the new LEGO Mario Kart set for?

This set is for adults aged 18+ owing to the number of small and fiddly parts.

How to pre-order the new LEGO Mario Kart set today

You can pre-order the new LEGO Mario and Standard Kart at the official LEGO store.

If you pre-order you'll also receive a free set of LEGO Toad acting as Mario's Pit Crew, plus a free LEGO Ferrari Hypercar.

The set will be available at other retailers after 15th May.

Pre-order LEGO Mario and Standard Kart at LEGO

Ad

You can also check out the best new LEGO sets and best digital notebook.