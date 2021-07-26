Schmigadoon! full release schedule – each episode’s Apple TV+ release date

Reboots, remakes and meta-comedy are all the rage these days, but even by today’s standards Apple TV+ show Schmigadoon! is based on an obscure choice: 1954 musical Brigadoon.

Schmigadoon! is a modern-day take on the plot of Brigadoon, and sees a couple on the brink of breaking up become trapped in the titular magical town where all the inhabitants act as if they are in a Golden Age musical.

Full of boundless energy, bright visuals and over-the-top song and dance numbers, Schmigadoon! acts as both a parody and homage to classic musicals of the ’40s and ’50s, with several of the town’s inhabitants based on iconic characters from hits such as The Music Man and Oklahoma!

However, while the show may be full of retro content, it seems so too is the release strategy – here’s the full schedule and when to expect new episodes of Schmigadoon!.

When are new episodes of Schmigadoon! available on Apple TV+?

The first two episodes of the meta-musical were made available worldwide on Friday 16th July.

One new episode will then debut on a weekly basis from that point onwards, arriving on the platform every Friday until the finale on 13th August.

This follows a similar release pattern to other Apple TV+ shows such as Ted Lasso, as much like Disney Plus the streaming service is returning to the weekly release schedule of yesteryear.

Schmigadoon! episode release schedule

For the full all-singing, all-dancing schedule of Schmigadoon!, see below:

Schmigadoon! episode 1, Schmigadoon!: Friday 16th July 2021

Schmigadoon! episode 2, Lovers’ Spat: Friday 16th July 2021

Schmigadoon! episode 3, Cross That Bridge: Friday 23rd July 2021

Schmigadoon! episode 4, Suddenly: Friday 30th July 2021

Schmigadoon! episode 5, Tribulation: Friday 6th August 2021

Schmigadoon! episode 6, How We Change: Friday 13th August 2021

What time will Schmigadoon episodes be released on Apple TV+?

An official release time for Schmigadoon! has not been given, but streaming services generally release new episodes at midnight Pacific Time in the US – which equates to around 8am here in the UK.

