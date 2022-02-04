Apple TV+ series Slow Horses, starring Oscar winner Gary Oldman, will premiere in April, the streaming service has confirmed.

The six-part drama is based on the first novel in the Jackson Lamb series by author Mick Herron, which kicked off with 2010's Slow Horses and has spawned five sequels.

The new screen adaptation will launch its first two episodes on Apple TV+ on Friday, 1st April, with further episodes following weekly at the rate of one per week.

Joining Oldman in the cast are Academy Award nominees Kristin Scott Thomas (Darkest Hour) as Diana Taverner and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) as David Cartwright, alongside Dunkirk star Jack Lowden as River Cartwright and Sound of Metal's Olivia Cooke as Sidney “Sid” Baker.