The Radio Times logo
We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Gary Oldman spy series Slow Horses gets first look and premiere date on Apple TV+

The espionage drama is based on the novel series by author Mick Herron.

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses
By
Published: Friday, 4th February 2022 at 3:24 pm

Apple TV+ series Slow Horses, starring Oscar winner Gary Oldman, will premiere in April, the streaming service has confirmed.

The six-part drama is based on the first novel in the Jackson Lamb series by author Mick Herron, which kicked off with 2010's Slow Horses and has spawned five sequels.

The new screen adaptation will launch its first two episodes on Apple TV+ on Friday, 1st April, with further episodes following weekly at the rate of one per week.

Joining Oldman in the cast are Academy Award nominees Kristin Scott Thomas (Darkest Hour) as Diana Taverner and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) as David Cartwright, alongside Dunkirk star Jack Lowden as River Cartwright and Sound of Metal's Olivia Cooke as Sidney “Sid” Baker.

Olivia Cooke in Slow Horses

Olivia Cooke in Slow Horses

Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents who end up in a 'dumping ground' department of MI5 – Slough House – after each makes a career-ending mistake. Oldman will play their brilliant but irascible leader Jackson Lamb in the series directed by James Hawes (Doctor Who).

Advertisement

Alongside the launch date, Apple TV+ has also debuted today (4th February) a first-look at the show's cast in character.

Kristin Scott Thomas in Slow Horses

Kristin Scott Thomas in Slow Horses

The series is produced for Apple by See-Saw Films and has been adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep).

Read more:

Advertisement

Sign up to Apple TV+ now. Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content