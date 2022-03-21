Gary Oldman introduces thrilling first look at Slow Horses

The clip sees Oldman and his fellow cast members introduce the series ahead of its launch at the start of April, and also includes plenty of new footage to give fans a taste of what to expect.

Gary Oldman takes the lead in upcoming Apple TV Plus spy drama Slow Horses – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a brand new featurette offering a behind-the-scenes look at the show.

Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents who end up in a 'dumping ground' department of MI5 – Slough House – after each makes a career-ending mistake.

"This is not casinos, champagne, and Aston Martins," Oldman explains at the start of the featurette. "It's not James Bond.

"The Slow Horses are a real bunch of misfits and they were all at one time working at MI5, and the thing that they have in common is that they have f-d up."

"They park them in an old building far, far, far away from Regent's Park, where the centre of MI5 is," adds co-star Kristin Scott Thomas, before Olivia Cooke explains: "All these people want is to get back working for the top dogs."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking of his character, the leader of the group Jackson Lamb, Oldman says: "He's rude and obnoxious to everyone around him, but he was a great agent and incredibly smart."

Meanwhile, the featurette also sees another of the show's stars, Jack Lowden, pay tribute to working with Oldman, with the Dunkirk actor saying: "Watching Gary work, the man's a genius, he's a proper stage actor, which is why he's got his feet on the ground."

Several of the actors point out that the show offers something different to many of the other espionage thrillers we've seen on TV, with Rosalind Eleazar explaining: "We have a lot of spy dramas and I think that this one is unique, you can't really fit it into a particular genre."

"Slow Horses is really good writing," adds Jonathan Pryce. "There's lots of twists and turns, not just in the story but in the characters."

"This is going to be just a killer show," concludes Oldman at the end of the clip. You can watch it in full below.

Advertisement

Back in February, Apple TV Plus revealed some first-look images of the show, showing Oldman, Thomas and Cooke in character, while a trailer was launched at the beginning of March.