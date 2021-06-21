Contract about to expire? Decided it’s time to buy a new phone? There are loads of great phones out there, but this will be something you’ll have to use every day, possibly for years.

Advertisement

Feeling the pressure yet? This is one of the most exciting and stressful parts of your personal tech calendar.

We’d used many of the best and worst phones around. And here’s our selection of the best smartphones for those buying in 2021.

Jump to:

How to choose the best smartphone: things to consider

How much should you spend on a phone? We think they start to get interesting around the £200 mark. But in this round-up, we’re not going to focus too much on the lower end of the market. If that’s what you’re looking for, read our best budget phones article.

Mid-range phones cost anything from around £350 to £750. Here you get a phone that, in many ways, will feel very similar to the most expensive phones going.

So why should you pay the big bucks? A few features you just don’t tend to get in mid-tier mobiles include long zoom cameras, which now extend as far as 10x in some phones, and ultra-high resolution screens. Some cheaper models also have slightly lesser build, trading aluminium or glass parts for plastic ones to lower costs.

When our experts put a handset through its pace, they consider each phone’s battery life, camera, specs and features, design and set-up. So it’s worth spending a little time working out which of these is most important to you when buying a phone. Do you need a large screen to stream films and play games? Or, is a brilliant camera the deciding factor?

Read on for the best smartphones to buy in 2021.

Best phones to buy at a glance

Best smartphones to buy in 2021

iPhone 12, from £799

Best iPhone for most people

Pros

Good value

Great screen

Excellent app and games library

Cons

Doesn’t have a zoom camera

Our advice to most readers who want a new iPhone is to buy an iPhone 12. It’s £200 less than the iPhone 12 Pro and the main upgrade there is a zoom camera, an area in which Apple doesn’t reign supreme anyway. You get a gorgeous screen, the same processor as the far more expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max and significantly better battery life than the little iPhone SE.

Call us boring if you like, but this middle-lane iPhone is perhaps the best buy of them all. And it compares well with Androids in price terms, which we haven’t always been able to say about Apple phones. The sides are aluminium rather than the harder steel used in the Pro models. But this actually keeps the weight down and we recommend using a slimline case anyway.

Buy the iPhone 12:

Latest deals

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, from £999

Best phone for photography fun

Pros

Incredible camera array

Large screen is great for video and gaming

Cons

May be a bit large or heavy for some

We have used almost every top camera phone under the sun in 2021, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra might be the most fun of the lot for photography. Samsung went all out, putting not just one zoom cam on the back but two. There’s a 3x lens and a 10x one.

Combine that with a great ultra-wide and a 108MP main camera and you have flexibility comparable with a dedicated superzoom camera. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s huge 6.8-inch screen is great for video and games, and Samsung’s space-saving design fits all this into a phone that, while large, is manageable.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

Latest deals

iPhone 12 Pro Max, from £1,099

Best phone for shooting videos

Pros:

Excellent video capture

Great cameras

Ultra-high quality build

Cons:

High price

Beaten by Samsung for camera zoom

Why should you buy the top-end iPhone? The iPhone 12 Pro Max is still the best phone, bar none, you can get in two areas.

iPhone platform iOS is still the best there is for the latest and greatest games and apps. And the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s large 6.7-inch screen is the top way to experience many of them.

Number two: this phone is top dog for video. Shoot 4K footage and you’ll often see better results than any Android, particularly at night. This is also the only iPhone with a special kind of stabilisation that smooths out your footage even more than the others.

Oh, and the rest of the phone is fab too, of course.

Read our full iPhone 12 Pro Max review.

Buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max:

Latest deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, £1,599

Best foldable phone

Samsung

Pros:

It’s a taste of the future

More sturdy than older flexible phones

Cons:

Very expensive

Fragile inner screen

We don’t recommend flexible or folding phones to all that many people. But if you want something that seems like it belongs in the future, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is where it’s at.

This phone has two screens. There’s a long, thin 6.23-inch screen on the outside, which you’ll probably use most of the time. And when you want to get deep with an app or game, you open up the hinge to reveal the giant, tablet-like 7.6-inch screen. The clamshell design also helps to keep this more fragile flexible inner screen safe.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2:

Latest deals

Google Pixel 5, £599

Best mid-range camera phone

Google

Pros

Great photo colour and contrast

‘Vanilla’ Android software

Cons

You can get more powerful phones

You can pile on all the tech and megapixels you like, but the mid-price Pixel 5 is still hard to beat — at any price — in terms of the photos it puts out. There’s something wonderfully consistent and eye-pleasing about how Google approaches aspects like colour and contrast.

There are two cameras here, a 12MP zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide. The Pixel 5 has no zoom but it uses a clever hardware and software trick to offer pretty solid images at 2x zoom. This phone isn’t the most powerful or the longest-lasting you can get at £600. But it’s relatively small, tasteful inside and out, and might be the perfect fit if your phone use revolves around talking to friends and loved ones and taking pics.

Also consider the Pixel 4a 5G. It’s £100 cheaper and has a larger screen, but the back is plastic rather than aluminium.

Read our fill Google Pixel 5 review.

Buy the Google Pixel 5:

Latest deals

OnePlus 9, from £629

Best performer at a mid-range price

Pros

Good value

Very powerful

Cons

No official water resistance

OnePlus made two high-end phones in 2021, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. They are both great but it’s the OnePlus 9 we have found ourselves recommending more often to, well, normal people.

It starts at £629, now considered a “mid-range” price, but has an incredible Snapdragon 888 processor. This alone makes it a better gaming phone than some phones almost twice as expensive. The screen is bright and colourful, and the glass back makes it feel like a top-end Android. It also has an unusually good ultra-wide camera.

Pick the OnePlus 9 Pro version if you have more to spend. It has a sharper screen, a better camera and a dedicated zoom camera, missing from the OnePlus 9. But then we’re talking about to Apple iPhone and top-end Samsung money.

Buy the OnePlus 9:

OnePlus 9 deals

Calling technology fiends! Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of RadioTimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Xiaomi Mi 11, £749

Best for high-end design at a lower price

Pros:

No-compromise design at a lower price

Top-tier processor

Good value

Cons:

No zoom camera

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is the best alternative to the OnePlus 9, and is the phone to get if you want something that looks and feels a bit more high-end. Why? The Mi 11 has a curved glass front, a curved glass back and metal sides.

This is the design style of a £1000-plus phone, for £750. It also has the best Android processor available at the time of writing, the Snapdragon 888, and the 108MP main camera captures stacks of detail in photos.

So, what’s missing? The Xiaomi Mi 11 doesn’t have a dedicated zoom, although its 2x pics beat the OnePlus 9’s. But the OnePlus beats Xiaomi for ultra-wide camera quality. Both are crackers, with slightly different strengths.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 11:

Amazon

Vodafone | from £33 a month and £29 upfront

Three | from £40 a month and £19 upfront

Xiaomi Mi 11 deals

Samsung Galaxy S21, £759

Best pick for small phone fans

Pros

Relatively small and easy to handle

Fun triple rear camera array

Very good screen

Cons

Has a plastic back

One-day battery life

The real success of the Samsung Galaxy S21 is that it sort-of miniaturises all the bits that make a top 2021 Samsung phone so appealing. It looks fantastic, has a highly versatile, high quality triple camera array with none of the rubbish filler cameras you see in cheaper phones, and a very bright, rich OLED screen.

It is also a lot smaller than the Galaxy S21+ or Galaxy S21 Ultra and costs hundreds of pounds less. There are just two little issues to consider. Like most small phones, the Galaxy S21’s battery doesn’t last quite as long as the bigger, pricier options. And the back is plastic rather than glass.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S21:

Amazon

Samsung

Vodafone | from £33 a month and £29 upfront

EE | from £47 a month and £100 upfront

O2 | from £44.21 a month and £30 upfront (includes Disney Plus subscription)

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, £269

Best 4G buy

Pros

Excellent value

Big screen

Good stereo speakers

Cons

Doesn’t have 5G

Have a read of our best budget phone round-up if you’re after a bargain. But here’s a taster. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is the perfect phone for the price-conscious enthusiast who isn’t too bothered about 5G yet — it doesn’t have this next-gen mobile internet.

What do we mean by enthusiast? If you play games a lot, stream Netflix on the way to work or actually dig around to see what new apps are about occasionally, we’re talking to you. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a solid Qualcomm processor, a large screen and very good stereo speakers. Its back is glass, rather than the plastic you normally see at the price. The 108MP camera is well above average for an affordable phone too.

Read our full Redmi Note 10 Pro review.

Buy the Redmi Note 10:

Latest deals

Advertisement

Still not sure which handset to pick up? Read our best camera phone and best iPhone guides, or see how flagships score head to head in our iPhone 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 comparison.