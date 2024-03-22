The new film might share a title and premise with the original movie, but it makes several substantial changes.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at a special preview screening in London about the intention behind these changes, You and Euphoria star Gage said: "I think that we weren't trying to copy too much of the original version. I think that that is so perfect and amazing as it is.

"We just wanted to, you know, do a couple of shout-outs, have some throwbacks [and] pay respect to that movie and to Patrick Swayze first and foremost, because he's a legend."

He added: "You know, we wanted to do him proud. And, obviously, if he was still around today, we would want to make him happy if he saw this movie."

Wondering how to watch the film? Read on for everything you need to know.



How to watch Road House 2024

Road House 2024 is available to watch on Prime Video, which costs £8.99 per month if you go for a monthly subscription or, if you opt for an annual subscription, £95 per year.

You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial.

The film had its world premiere at the 2024 edition of SXSW in Austin, Texas.

Who stars in Road House 2024?

Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain, Prisoners) appears as Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter who takes a job at the titular roadhouse in the Florida Keys.

He’s joined by Daniela Melchior, who stars as Elwood’s love interest Ellie, while Billy Magnussen (Game Night) portrays the villainous Brandt.

Boxer Conor McGregor also stars in the film, marking his acting debut.

The full cast list is below:

Jake Gyllenhaal

Conor McGregor

Daniela Melchior

Billy Magnussen

Jessica Williams

Darren Barnet

JD Pardo

Joaquim de Almeida

Arturo Castro

Lukas Gage

Gbemisola Ikumelo

Hannah Love Lanier

BK Cannon

Dominique Columbus

Travis Van Winkle

Beau Knapp

Bob Menery

Kevin Carroll

Jay Hieron

