In one particular episode, the gang takes a flight from Philadelphia to Los Angeles with the express purpose of seeing which one can drink the most beers on the duration of the journey. What ensues is a hilarious in-flight drink-off that dredges the darkest depths of comedy to create a sitcom like no other on TV.

Currently 12 seasons in, the gang are going stronger than ever and are about to become one of the longest running sitcoms American TV history.

All seasons of the show are available on Netflix now.