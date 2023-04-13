The series comes from Donald Todd, who has previously written for shows including This is Us and Sleepy Hollow, and also stars Abbey Lee, Anthony LaPaglia and the MCU 's Clark Gregg.

New offbeat Netflix series Florida Man stars Édgar Ramírez and focuses on a struggling ex-cop who is forced to return to his home in Florida to locate a Philadelphia mob boss's runaway girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Parks and Recreation's Paul Schneider is also among the cast members, but who else stars in the series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Florida Man.

Florida Man cast: who stars in the Netflix series?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Florida Man. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Édgar Ramírez as Mike Valentine

Abbey Lee as Delly West

Anthony LaPaglia as Sonny Valentine

Otmara Marrero as Patsy

Lex Scott Davis as Iris

Emory Cohen as Moss Yankov

Clark Gregg as Deputy Sheriff Ketcher

Isaiah Johnson as Benny

Paul Schneider as Officer Andy Boone

Lauren Buglioli as Kaitlin Fox

Édgar Ramírez plays Mike Valentine

Édgar Ramírez as Mike Valentine in Florida Man. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Who is Mike Valentine? Mike is a struggling ex-cop who is forced to return home to Florida to find a Philadelphia mobster’s runaway girlfriend.

Where have I seen Édgar Ramírez? Ramírez is known for his roles in films including The Bourne Ultimatum, Zero Dark Thirty, Joy, The Girl on the Train, Gold, Point Break, Yes Day, and The 355.

Abbey Lee plays Delly West

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Who is Delly West? Delly is a survivor and femme fatale who enters Mike's life.

Where have I seen Abbey Lee? Lee has appeared in films including Mad Max: Fury Road, The Neon Demon, Office Christmas Party, The Dark Tower, Old, and The Forgiven, as well as the series Lovecraft Country.

Anthony LaPaglia plays Sonny Valentine

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Who is Sonny Valentine? Sonny is Mike’s father and the ex-police chief in his beach town, but a criminal to his core.

Where have I seen Anthony LaPaglia? LaPaglia is best-known for his roles in series such as Without a Trace, Frasier and Riviera, as well as the films Happy Feet, Rogue Agent, Annabelle: Creation, and Nitram.

Otmara Marrero plays Patsy

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Who is Patsy? Patsy is Mike’s religious, upbeat sister who has a husband, Deacon, and a daughter, Tyler.

Where have I seen Otmara Marrero? Marrero has previously been seen in series including StartUp, Connecting... and Ballers, as well as films such as Clementine and Off the Rails.

Lex Scott Davis plays Iris

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Who is Iris? Iris is Mike’s ex-wife who has recently become a detective within the Philadelphia Police.

Where have I seen Lex Scott Davis? Davis has been seen in films including Superfly, Sweet Girl and A Lot of Nothing, as well as series such as Rebel and The Now.

Emory Cohen plays Moss Yankov

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Who is Moss Yankov? Moss is Mike’s boss and the son of a powerful mobster who has recently died.

Where have I seen Emory Cohen? Cohen is known for his roles in series including The OA and Smash, as well as in films including War Machine, Brooklyn, and The Place Beyond the Pines.

Clark Gregg plays Deputy Sheriff Ketcher

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Who is Deputy Sheriff Ketcher? Ketcher is a family man on holiday at Disney World.

Where have I seen Clark Gregg? Gregg is best-known for his role as Phil Coulson in the MCU, including a supporting role in numerous films and the lead role in Agents of SHIELD. He is also known for his roles in series such as The West Wing and The New Adventures of Old Christine, and in films including Magnolia, AI Artificial Intelligence, Choke, 500 Days of Summer, Mr Popper's Penguins, and Being the Ricardos.

Isaiah Johnson plays Benny

Netflix

Who is Benny? Benny is a Haitian immigrant who owns the Florida motel.

Where have I seen Isaiah Johnson? Johnson has previously appeared in series including Homegirls, The Knick, David Makes Man and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Paul Schneider plays Officer Andy Boone

Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Officer Andy Boone? Andy is a local police officer who was mentored by Sonny.

Where have I seen Paul Schneider? Schneider is best-known for his role as Mark Brendanawicz in the first two seasons of Parks and Recreation, while he has also appeared in films such as Elizabethtown, The Family Stone, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Water for Elephants, and Rules Don't Apply, and series such as Chance, The Newsroom, and The Divide.

Lauren Buglioli plays Kaitlin Fox

Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Kaitlin Fox? Kaitlin is a TV news anchor in Orlando.

Where have I seen Lauren Buglioli? Buglioli has previously appeared in films such as White Elephant and Vendetta, as well as series including FBI and First Wives Club.

