Succession season 4 won’t start shooting till summer 2022

The third season of Succession has only just arrived, but fans are already curious about when season four will begin filming.

However, Brian Cox – who plays family patriarch Logan Roy – has now appeared to confirm that Succession season four will begin shooting sometime next summer, in 2022.

Speaking to British GQ, Cox confirmed that “roughly the plan” is to begin filming in June next year, adding: “I think the writers are getting back in January. I was surprised because I thought they’d be getting back in November. But I do think they need a break. I mean, I think that they do need space, because they’ve been working really hard on this [series].”

Asked how much longer he wants to play Logan, he said: “I would say possibly two more series and then I think we’re done. But it just depends and may just be only one more series. It depends what the writers feel. I know they’ve got an endgame. They haven’t told us what the ending is, but there is an endgame. So it’s just how they get up to that endgame, whether it takes one series or two series.”

Cox also discussed a scene in season three during which his co-star Jeremy Strong (who plays Cox’s on-screen son, Kendall) burst into tears while filming.

“In this series… there’s a moment where it becomes very tense and we have this extraordinary scene – I can’t remember if it’s [episode] seven or eight – where I go to see him when he’s in Italy and we have this face-off. Jeremy’s very intense as an actor.

“He doesn’t like to rehearse, he just wants to do it. And he’s got all kinds of stuff that I don’t have as an actor and I respect it – you know, horses for courses… It’s easy to dismiss that and be intolerant of it. I’m only intolerant when it affects everybody and if it puts everybody off their guard. But when I’m doing scenes with him he’s always extraordinary and he always delivers.

